Late one night, not long before he passed away, my son told his sister, who was his caregiver at the time, that he wanted to talk to “Mom.” When she informed him that it was awfully late and asked if it could wait until morning, he didn’t budge.
“No,” he said emphatically. “I need to talk to her now.”
When my daughter phoned and told me I was being summoned by her brother, I said, “Of course.” I lived only about 10 minutes away and didn’t mind going at any hour. So, as I donned my coat, I told Mr. H. not to wait up and left. I had no idea what had prompted this request but it didn’t take long to find out.
It was obvious that my daughter was exhausted. As it turned out, she’d had quite a tiring day as her brother had refused his medicine and tried to get out of bed several times, though his hospice nurse had told him not to because he was so weak that there was a danger of his falling and breaking bones.
“Go lie down and get some rest,” I told my daughter. “I’ll stay until morning.” She didn’t argue.
I went to my son’s room, kissed his forehead and asked how he was. He said, “I’m so tired. Would it be okay if I go now?”
Ignoring the question, I said, “Are you in pain?”
“Yes,” he said.
“Would you like for me to give you your pain medicine?”
“I guess so,” he said, and didn’t resist when I gave it to him.
That done, I sat beside his bed and waited, hoping he’d give up and fall asleep, but he seemed agitated and sleep didn’t come. He moaned and thrashed around and finally repeated his former question. “Is it okay if I go now?”
“Yes, of course it’s okay,” I said, “if that‘s what you want.” I got up and went to his side and put my hand on his arm. He was clearly in agony. I searched my mind for something to help.
The Lord was with me.
On impulse, I bent over and put my face next to his bushy, bearded one. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want,” I began and he became very still. “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures, He leadeth me beside the still waters, He restoreth my soul.”
I hesitated, waiting for a reaction. He was quiet, breathing steadily, so I continued: “He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
A few seconds passed before I heard a soft “thank you.”
I smiled and sat down, hoping he’d sleep, but after a few minutes, he said, “Tell me again.”
“Tell you what?” I asked.
“Tell me how it’s going to be.”
Tears filled my eyes as I repeated the 23rd Psalm. Then he slept.
From that night on, until he passed away two months later, he often said to his sister, “Ask Mom to come and tell me ‘my prayer.’”
And I went. No matter the time — night or day.