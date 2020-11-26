Christmas has its origin in the Bible and so does Easter. Everyone knows that. But did you know Thanksgiving does also? No, David the shepherd boy didn’t take five smooth stones to go out and slay a turkey.
The NIV version of the Bible has 20 references with the word “thanksgiving.” And countless others with the words “thanks” and “praise.” King David appointed men that did nothing but praise the Lord with special instruments. He never got “above his raising.” He remembered everyday from where the Lord had brought him and he was so very thankful. He said, “Who am I Lord God, and what is my family, that you have brought me this far?” The book of Psalms is full of his praises to Almighty God.
Every day should be Thanksgiving for all of us. Does God know we’re thankful? Do we tell Him?
I was 30 years old and thought I knew how to pray when a friend of mine got down on her knees with me and, as though she were teaching a little child, she taught me how to pray. She was well over 70 years of age and the wisest woman I have ever known.
I will never forget her holding up a bony finger as we knelt there beside her couch. “Always begin by praising God,” she said. “And not just once, but many times.” Her second finger shot up, “Next you thank Him, for all the things He’s done for you. And only after that can you take your needs and petitions to Him.” She was a great teacher which, by the way, was her profession, too.
Maybe that’s why Christian music touches me so. I think it touches all of us because we can worship Him and praise Him with words we want to say but can never think of.
I heard a songwriter ask, “How long can you pray before you’re asking God for something?” Think about that. I know so many of my prayers are a laundry list of needs for the day. I want, I want, I need. Thank goodness that many times when that happens, I remember my old friend, and I ask God to forgive me. Then I begin to thank Him and praise Him, and glorify His Holy Name.
Thanksgiving ... not once a year but once a day.
And yes there’s a song that really speaks to me on this subject.
Praise the Lord
By The Imperials
Praise the Lord, He can work through those who praise Him.
Praise the Lord, for our God inhabits praise.
Praise the Lord, for the chains that seem to bind you.
Serve only to remind you that they drop powerless behind you
When you praise Him.