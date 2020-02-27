Essays on Faith: The changing of the guard

Without being asked, the sun comes up each morning and goes down each evening.
Without being asked, rain refreshes the parched earth and mothers take care of the needs of their children.
The tide rises; the tide falls.
One generation passes away, and another generation comes; the process is eternal and never-ending.
“When you were born, you were crying and everyone around you was smiling. Live your life in such a way that, when you die, you’re the one who is smiling and everyone around you is crying.” — Jordan Smith
Life begins gently. You have no responsibilities except to eat and sleep and grow.
Time passes, you go to school, learn about life and living and sometimes getting hurt. But eventually, you grow up, meet that special person, get married and have a family of your own. Life is good. Your cup runneth over.
As days turn into weeks, weeks become months and months are magically transformed into years that disappear like smoke in the wind, you marvel at how quickly time passes. One day, you are young and enjoying life, feeling like you have the world on a string, and the next, you find yourself at an age you used to think of as middle-aged. You spot a few gray hairs and wrinkles and, what’s worse, your health begins to fail in small ways and you visit doctor’s offices more than you ever thought possible.
You go from carefree child to teenager, young adult, parent and middle-aged grandparent so quickly that one day, you begin to wonder how you came to be in the autumn of your years so soon. Suddenly, younger folks are opening doors for you and addressing you as “ma’am” or “sir.”
And you didn’t even see it coming.
Do you ever wonder what it’s all about? Just what is our purpose?
Near the end of her life, my grandmother composed a beautiful letter to her daughter. In it, this uneducated woman managed to impart her feelings about life as a young wife, mother and grandmother in a way that touched every heart in the room.
She wrote of the happiness she felt as a young bride and the indescribable joy of giving birth to each of her children. She reminisced about things that happened as they grew to be adults — each of them getting married and starting families of their own.
In the last paragraph, she mourned for the years that had passed much too quickly, and expressed gratitude for her large family of five children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. At the end of her letter, she wrote, “It all seems like a dream — a beautiful dream!”
Wouldn’t it be lovely if we all felt that way?
But the truth is, for many of us, much of our time is not enjoyable and sometimes, we have hardships that make life almost unbearable, yet we soldier on.
Why?
I’m guessing that’s the way it’s supposed to be. We live our lives, play the hand we’ve been dealt to the best of our ability, then get old and watch the next generation preparing to take over. They’re certain they can do it better than we did.
While it’s interesting to watch the changing of the guard, so to speak — the old generation moving on and the next one taking over — we know they’re in for a rude awakening. What a surprise it is when, one day, you wake up and look in the mirror and see your mother or father staring back at you. Suddenly, your children are grown and you’re buying long-term care insurance and a cemetery plot.
Then, sometimes, life takes an unexpected turn.
Just this morning, a friend told me she’d had so many unpleasant things happen lately that she was beginning to feel a little like Job.
Job was a wealthy man who lost all he had through no fault of his own. God allowed Satan to destroy his flocks, his possessions, his children and his health. Yet, Job refused to give up on God even though he didn’t understand why this had happened to him; even as his wife urged him to “curse God and die” (Job2:9).
We all should experience life as Job did — one day at a time and without complete answers to all of life’s questions. Will you, like Job, trust God no matter what? Or will you give in to the temptation to say, “God doesn’t really care”?
On this sunny late February day, with springtime right around the corner, growing older doesn’t seem so bad, does it?
Life is still about living one day at a time, savoring every season of your existence and helping others do the same.