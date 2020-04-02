Essays on Faith: The invisible threat

At the start of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote two pamphlets that inspired the patriots here to declare independence from Great Britain. Those two pamphlets were daring to write, as well as more daring to attack one’s signature.
One of Paine’s most famous lines in a pamphlet was “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Most certainly as King George III sent British soldiers here to spy on the colonists, as well as impose strict rules or detain and export those who didn’t follow rules, the threats were visible but word of mouth wasn’t.
That was in the year 1776. All of you know the ramifications about our lack of freedoms and the welcomed relief that the colonists felt when they beat the British in that war. Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence but it took him 17 days to do so. Every man who signed it feared for his life, as well as Jefferson, but freedom was of utmost importance even if it meant losing their own lives. Luckily they didn’t. One of the most basic freedoms was the freedom to worship God wherever they wanted in the colonies -- something that the British king had refused.
I suppose others acted irrationally, but then fear can do that. My eight-great-grandfather fought in that war. He was situated in Brandywine. Sadly one of his sons, who had been placed near him, was killed by the British. Families grieved, blamed others and the normal human actions prevailed.
That was in the 1700’s, and now here we are facing an invisible threat -- coronavirus. And again, it is a time that tries men’s souls and perhaps more so. We are exposed to the news of it 24/7, and maybe you, like I, try not to watch the news or listen to it but it’s human nature to wonder what’s going on day by day. It is spreading, and the news of it is both terrifying as well as finding out what stores will be closed, and which ones will not be. Our known world has changed.
Most importantly, it’s time to pray for our health care workers as they need equipment, masks, gloves, and are worn out -- but keep working despite. Their lives are on the line as they’re exposed to the coronavirus face to face.
Aside from praying for them, it’s time to adhere to city, state and federal laws being enforced. “Act as if you have the virus,” I heard a well-known doctor state. “Who knows who has it and who doesn’t? Until tests are made readily available, none of us know.”
God has witnessed no doubt thousands of plagues as well as viruses and He has to be shaking His head. Are these plagues and viruses the result of human interference or are they not? Something to ponder.
Meanwhile, stay inside except for necessities, as someone may infect you or you them. Keep your health care workers in your prayers, as well as those infected in hopes they survive. “These are trying times that try men’s souls” all over again, but our world has expanded, and we are generally a mass of humans who depend upon convenience.
How you and I handle convenience is difficult to determine but when they’re gone (for a while or months), it’s time to channel what is really important -- and that is basically survival, not hoarding and try to remain civil in this crisis.
Prayers out to those of you who have lost your job or had to close your business, as both are disastrous. I can only hope you receive relief, and pray that this invisible threat will end. It is “the worst of times” as Charles Dickens wrote, but try to think that within time, we’ll see the “best of times” as he stated.
Only God knows the answer as to how long this invisible seize will last, and not us. Prayer is powerful, and a point to remember especially now.