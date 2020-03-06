Essays on Faith: The little cracked blue egg

It was an unusually warm March morning on the day that my great aunt had come to our house. Her purpose was to take me to church with her, and then the rest of our family would follow.
She was dressed in her finery, hat and all, and my mom had dressed me in a dress, little coat, hat and the always “appropriate little purse.” Yes, I always had on white socks and shiny black patent leather shoes. My attire is what every 4-year-old little girl wore at that time when going to church.
Feeling excited, I proceeded down the porch stairs with her as her large hand encompassed mine. I glanced above at the trees’ sprouting leaves, the blue sky, and then my glance diverted to the long sidewalk in front of us.
And there it was — a little blue egg with cracks in it. I’d never seen one ever, as the only eggs I’d seen were the ones that were cooked and served for breakfast.
“What kind of egg is that?” I asked Aunt Ruthie.
“It’s a robin’s egg,” she said and added, “and it must have fallen out of the nest.”
That set my curiosity on fire, and poor Aunt Ruthie was bombarded with questions from me.
“Either the mom robin accidentally knocked off the little blue egg or she shoved it out of the nest. Could be she knew the little egg wouldn’t turn into a baby robin,” she said.
I felt sad all the way to the church. Once there and seated, I couldn’t focus on the minister nor did I comprehend his words.
Family members did join us at church, and attempting to be on my best behavior, I didn’t mention the little blue egg. The feeling of love from family members around me semi-offset my sadness.
That happening was so long ago, and yet every spring when I see jonquils poking up from the ground along with tiger lilies, wild onions and forsythia showing its yellow blossoms, I am aware that it’s signs of hope. Signs of rebirth not only of plants and trees, but of animals ready to reproduce their offspring as well as birds incubating their eggs.
And I know it’s all in God’s plan of what will survive, and what will not, for only He has control of it. Even if man interferes, God sees it all.
Come early or come late, spring is the personification of the death of Christ and his rebirth. Our world here goes from sullen and drab to the awakening of enticing colors, sights and smells that enlightens our senses, and gives us hope.
As for that little blue egg of so long ago, I still think about it as it was the first time I saw the death of a would-be creature, or in this case, of a not-yet-formed bird. Its mom knew the reason and not I. And on her part, no doubt she raised two or three baby robins while missing the one that didn’t make it.
Nature and our lives are intertwined in a circle of life, or death, rebirth, but most of all, hope is the tie that bind us.
Proverbs 13:12 states: “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” And one of America’s most famous poets, Emily Dickinson, wrote, “Hope is a thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all.”
May you embrace “hope” this spring and rejoice in the rebirth of another season — one of promise and of a lot of little blue eggs that turn into baby robins.