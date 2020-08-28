We were blessed with a beautiful 82-degree day today. Although I had things to do, I couldn’t resist taking a short walk in my neighborhood. It’s amazing what one can learn on one of these walks. I encountered five people and two dogs along the way and I don’t mind telling you, the dogs were much friendlier than the people.
I’ve lived in this neighborhood for many years, but an onlooker might have supposed that I was a newcomer. People seem almost afraid to speak to people they don’t know these days. I remember a time when I couldn’t go for a walk without getting involved in conversation with everyone I met. In those days, everyone walked mostly for the camaraderie. What started out to be a short walk always took a couple of hours.
But today was different. As a man cutting his grass looked my way, I smiled and said, “Hello,” but all I got back was a quick nod. A short time later, I saw two ladies walking toward me on the opposite side of the street. Gearing up for a friendly exchange, I readied my smile, but the two ladies barely managed a nervous “Hi” as they walked on. Another woman sat in a rocking chair on her porch, rocking away. I said, “Hello, how’re you today?” She ignored me.
Just as I was checking to see if my shirt was unbuttoned or if I had mustard on my face, a big brown dog and a small white one ran toward me wagging all over and jumping on me as if I were a well-known friend. It crossed my mind that this incident gave credence to my daughter’s belief that animals are nicer than people. The dogs’ owner appeared on her porch and yelled, “Beautiful day, isn’t it?”
“Sure is!” I yelled back, petting the dogs.
Turning toward home, I thought, “Well, one out of five ain’t bad, I guess. What has happened to the neighborhood? Where are all the friendly people? Are all neighborhoods like this -- or only mine?”
As I walked the steep hill that led to my home, a scripture came to mind. “Jesus went about doing good, yet was despised for it” (Acts 10:38).
I tried to imagine Jesus walking through my neighborhood today, as I did. Would my neighbors be cool toward Him as they were to me or would He be accepted with exuberance as He healed all who were oppressed by the devil?
Everyone seems to live in fear these days. With a pandemic killing hundreds of thousands of our people, our lives have changed drastically. If we do as we’re told and wear a mask when we go out, we can’t even enjoy giving or receiving a smile. Sometimes I get the uneasy feeling that people are hiding behind their masks.
Things are happening that never happened before. One of my neighbors recently had to call for help in the wee hours of the morning when a stranger was attempting to open his front door. The intruder was caught and found to be intoxicated. We’ve lived in this neighborhood for many years. No one ever dreamed that anything like this would happen until recently.
It’s difficult to accept the feeling that there’s no love in the world anymore. But the hate is easy to spy.
Many people aren’t nice. They’re not polite.
Is it possible that no one remembers one of the most important things Jesus taught us? To love one another.
His new commandment, which was part of the instructions He gave to His disciples after The Last Supper had ended, appears in the New Testament 13 times:
“A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another" (John 13:33–35).
All around us, people speak of love, sing love songs, write books and poems about love, and yet, it’s not easy to love thy neighbor as thyself, unless, of course, he or she is like us and not different in any way.
“If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing” (1st Cor. 13).
Let us learn to obey Jesus’ New Commandment and start loving one another.