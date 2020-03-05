Essays on Faith: The rebirth of spring

In my little corner of the world, the third month of our new year has arrived like a lamb. The sun shines brightly and many days, the temperature hovers around 50 degrees. Perfect!
But do not be deceived. March is known to be the most unpredictable of all the months of the year. As the saying goes, if March comes in like a lamb, she’ll roar out like a lion, so 31 days from now, we could have ankle-deep snow, or rains and high winds that wreak havoc. We hope none of that occurs, but past history proves it’s possible.
Many changes take place in March. Animals end their hibernation and many plants come to life. The sap flows in the trees again, buds begin to show up, and soon, the first robin will herald the beginning of spring.
Suddenly, the world seems brighter.
“For behold, the winter is past; the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth, the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land” (Song of Solomon 2:11-12).
I spotted little velvety purple flowers in my flower bed this morning. I think they’re “early irises.” Not sure. But they’re pretty — and welcome!
I enjoy the beauty of flowers although I don’t have a green thumb. In fact, whatever I plant usually dies, or at least stays quite puny throughout the growing season, despite my plying them with fertilizer and water.
There are many trees around my house — too much shade — but, if you know anything about flowers, you know there are a whole host of them that thrive in shade. I’ve tried them all. Ferns, my favorite, live wherever I plant them, but never grow a new frond or get any bigger.
Perhaps this is the underlying reason I like fall and winter better than spring and summer. In early fall, I can purchase a few pots of mums to brighten things up throughout October and November, but since it’s normal for them to die when it gets too cold, I don’t have to feel incompetent because I can’t grow flowers during the winter months.
My son, who loves spring as much as I love fall sent me a text this morning reminding me that spring is already making her debut.
“It’s a sunny day!” he wrote. “Daylight Savings Time is only a week away, daffodils and vinca are blooming, roses have little leaves and trees have leaf buds. Tulips are up and croci are blooming.”
“Life can’t get much better!”
Right after the holidays each year, he reminds me, “It won’t be long now! Spring’s just around the corner.” And I return the favor in mid-August when I eagerly exclaim that I can already smell fall in the air.
His reply is always the same. “Not yet,” he says. “We have a lot of summer left.” But then, one evening, when the weather forecaster on TV says, “It’s going down in the 30s tonight. Better cover your plants,” my son is forced to acknowledge that perhaps fall is imminent after all.
This son loves gardening. He has the most beautiful yard in his neighborhood from early spring until frost. During the warm months, he enjoys spending a good part of every day in his yard — watering, trimming, fertilizing and fawning over his lovely flowers.
We are total opposites in gardening. Everything he touches doubles in size very quickly. If I have a plant I’m particularly fond of and it starts looking peaked, I take it to him. You might say I put it in the “hospital.” When he tells me it’s ready to be released from the hospital, I generally can’t bear to take it home and watch it decline again so I let him keep it.
He’s inherited a lot of plants that way.
I believe all seasons, like all people, have some good in them. I truly love fall and winter, but the rebirth of spring is one of God’s greatest miracles. Watching it floods my heart with joy!
The seasons often remind me of my children; I love each of them differently — for their diverse qualities.
Someone once asked my grandmother if she loved any of her five children more than the others. She said, “I love the one more who needs me the most at any given time.” While I never forgot that statement, it was only after I had my own children that I fully understood it.
Of course, seasons can’t really need us. The important thing is that we have the capacity to love many different things or people at the same time.
Our love should radiate like the sun, warming everything it touches.