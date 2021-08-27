It is 480 B.C. and a certain king named Xerxes is in a foul mood. He’s just been defeated in battle.
Xerxes’ kingdom is the vast Persian empire — 127 provinces spread across three million square miles.
The king has spent years preparing to invade Greece, a tiny area, much of which Xerxes already controls. But the invasion failed.
Xerxes is famous in Scripture as the king in the book called “Esther.”
The Bible doesn’t spell this out, but Xerxes apparently decides to take his mind off his military failure by having relations with every beautiful virgin in his empire. Better still, he convinces all of Persia to sign their daughters up.
How?
Xerxes had already deposed his queen, so he announces that the next queen will be chosen from a beauty pageant. And Xerxes gets to sleep with each of the beauties before he decides.
That’s how the book called “Esther” begins. Esther wins the pageant and becomes Queen of Persia.
Interestingly enough, there’s no mention anywhere in the book that Xerxes’ was defeated in Greece. There’s also no mention of Leonidas, king of Sparta, a city-state in Southern Greece.
When Xerxes invaded Greece, it’s Leonidas who stops him — a famous story of heroism recreated in the film “300” with Gerard Butler.
The Spartan king takes an elite force of 300 to Thermopylae, a pass the size of a baseball diamond, and holds back the massive Persian army for days. In fact, Leonidas’ plan is so good that he might have prevailed had he not been betrayed by a Greek, who leads a second Persian force around the pass to attack Leonidas on his flank. Nearly all of the 300 die. Xerxes beheads Leonidas’ body, sticks his head on a pole and crucifies his limbs.
Historians have said those days fighting Leonidas wrecked Xerxes’ supply chain, demoralized his men and provided the Greeks with a preview of Xerxes’ military tactics.
The Persian king continues marching south from Thermopylae, with success at first. Ultimately, however, Xerxes returns home after a naval defeat.
This military failure appears to take place just before the pageant. As I said, the pageant is to take Xerxes’ mind of his defeat. Thus that military failure propels an obscure Jewish girl to the top of the Persian empire. This becomes very important.
Neither Xerxes nor anyone in the Persian court knows that Esther is Jewish. Years into her reign, a man who despises Jews convinces the king to destroy them.
On a certain day, all Jews across the 127 provinces of Persia are to be murdered and their homes plundered. Genocide.
Esther’s adopted father, Mordecai, tells her she must tell King Xerxes. But under Persian law, anyone who approaches the king without being summoned could be executed. So young Esther refuses to go.
Mordecai says, “Who knows if you have attained royal position for such a time as this?”
So the Jews of the city fast and pray for three days, asking God to be with Esther. Then she goes to the king.
Xerxes lifts his royal scepter to Esther, the only way to escape death. Thereafter, she tells Xerxes of the genocide, and the king offsets the evil man’s plan.
But know the message of the book called “Esther.” Even if the girl had failed God, the Lord would have found another way to save His people. God decides what will be. Esther 4:14
If you belong to God, you’ll never know the many times He’s stepped in to protect you. You may never see the Leonidas in your life, whose bravery ultimately led to a pageant that saved countless Jewish lives.
Walk confidently. When you belong to God, He is with you.