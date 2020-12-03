While preparing Thanksgiving dinner and feeling a little irritable because I still had so much to do, an old expression came to mind: “Don’t get your knickers in a twist.”
I smiled as I remembered a boy I knew in elementary school who wore knickers — tan, corduroy knickers. His name was Billy and I was quite smitten with him. However, Billy didn’t know I existed, thus, I suffered the pain of unrequited love at an early age.
As time passed, so did the pain of rejection, but I never forgot those tan, corduroy knickers and the cute little boy who wore them.
Life is like that.
Hurtful memories tend to fade while good ones stay with us forever.
Odd how these pleasing remembrances come to us when we need them the most. I can’t help but think this is God’s way of helping us through distressing times.
Holidays have always been stressful for me. By the time they’re over, I’m ready to stop the world and get off for the whole month of January.
I wish I could enjoy them like others do, but having been conditioned by my mother at an early age to do everything myself, when my daughters and others offer to help with preparations, I always say, “No, thanks! I’ve got it covered.”
So, each day for weeks, I work from sunup until the wee hours of the morning to get everything accomplished on time.
With Mr. H’s help, I always manage it, but am so exhausted that I don’t enjoy anything and can’t wait until it’s over.
I’m certain this is not the way our loving God wants us to spend the days leading up to His Holy birth.
I am reminded of the story of Mary and Martha.
According to the Gospel of Luke:
As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, he came to a village where a woman named Martha opened her home to him. She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!”
“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “You are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” — Luke 10:38–42
Both Martha and Mary were serving Jesus, but Martha thought her style of serving was better than Mary’s. Martha didn’t realize that, in her desire to serve, she was actually neglecting her guest.
Are some of us so busy doing things for Jesus that we’re not spending any time with Him?
Jesus is more concerned about spending time with me than about my dinner or my clean floors. But some things must be done. How can I balance the desire to spend time with Him with other obligations?
How can I get everything done and still offer my hospitality to others without getting unduly distressed?
How can I remain in good spirits throughout?
Heavenly Father, I open the door of my heart to You. I long to spend time with You learning all that You have to teach me.
Help me to be like Martha and offer my hospitality while still making time to satisfy my desire to sit at Your feet, like Mary.
Amen.