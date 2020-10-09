Do you have problems remembering? We hear expressions like, “Where are my keys? I just had them a minute ago.” As humans, our capacity to remember (and forget) is fascinating and complex. We are not always able to maintain self-control over what we wish to recall.
Sometimes we are haunted by memories of things we would like to forget — embarrassing incidents, deep hurts inflicted by others or graphic images permanently etched in our minds. At other times, we forget what we truly want to remember, like the name of an acquaintance from long ago or the reason we walked into a particular room.
We tend to take for granted the integral part memory plays in the basic function of daily living. We are reminded of its significance, however, when we see the devastating effects of memory loss in illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease.
The importance of memory extends into our spiritual lives, as well. God places specific emphasis throughout Scripture on what should be remembered.
As Creator, God understands man’s inclinations to focus on worldly, trivial matters and forget what is most important in life. Through laws He gave to Israel, God established memorials, offerings and commemorative feasts to serve as continual reminders of His sovereignty and love.
1. We need to remember God. Romans 11:22 reads, “Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, goodness, if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise, you also will be cut off.” Forgetting God is not an option.
2. Remember history. Man is trying to take away the history of our nation, whether good or bad. We can learn from the bad as well as the good in history. Romans 15:4 reads, “For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope.” Millions can remember historical events such as Sept. 11, 2001. We were just reminded of those events recently. We don’t want to forget the events of that day and the loss of life.
3. Remember what you have been taught. Deuteronomy 6:6-9 is a great section of Scripture to read. Most of us, even as older adults, are able to remember many things we were taught as children. Our ability to retain these stories in the recesses of our minds for decades is truly amazing.
4. There is the harvest of remembering. 2 Corinthians 5:14-16 reads, “For the love of Christ compels us, because we judge thus: that if One died for all, then all died, and He died for all, that those who live should live no longer for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again.”
We need to concentrate on the new life in Christ. It is a new beginning, and we think about where we have been.
You begin remembering what you have been taught, and store it secretly in your heart. And don’t forget the needs of others around you. Retain the memory of Jesus, and all He has done for us.
On the Day of Pentecost (Acts 2), those present were reminded of what they had done crucifying Christ, and they were pricked (cut) to the heart and asked, “What shall we do?”
Peter replied, “Repent and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:37, 38).