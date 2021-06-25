God has given us a very special gift which sets us apart from the animals of the field. He gave us the ability to think and reason. This unique human quality is to be used to draw us closer to our Creator and give meaning to our lives.
There are many barriers, however, which confront us when we begin to involve ourselves in serious thinking. Now, I am not referring to the superficial type of thinking which does not demand much of us. The thinking which I want us to consider may be better described as meditation. The kind of thinking which challenges us to reflect upon and ponder the truly important aspects of life.
God sets forth the matter of meditation in His inspired Word where we find written in Psalm 1:2 that the man who is blessed in this life is the one who meditates upon the law of the Lord day and night.
Some of you may harbor a misconception in your mind when it comes to the idea of meditation. The vision of some far eastern mystic sitting alone on a remote mountaintop is a commonly held concept of a person who engages in regular meditation. This idea is far from what we speak of at this time.
As God’s children, we are to take the time to think about our heavenly Father and all that He means to us. After all, is it really too much to ask for us to invest the time and plan ahead for this endeavor rather than letting it be some spur-of-the-moment activity without any true depth of involvement on our part? We should certainly desire that our thinking regarding spiritual matters be on the highest plane possible.
Psalm 19:14 expresses so well David’s concern for his thoughts when he said, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in Thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.”
This high caliber of contemplation requires that we seek a time and place of quietness where our attention will not be distracted. This may be rather difficult at times since the maddening pace of everyday life is hard to break away from for even a short length of time. There are so many circumstances which tend to pull at us from countless directions at the same time. We rob ourselves, however, of the type of joy so eloquently expressed in Psalm 104:34, “My meditation of Him shall be sweet: I will be glad in the Lord.”
If you will just take the time to honestly contemplate the glorious nature of God, then you will be richly rewarded with a calmness of spirit which cannot be found anywhere else in our hectic lifestyles. It is simply a matter of slowing down long enough to smell and enjoy the sweet flowers which bloom forth from the pages of God’s good book. We need to learn to appreciate the glory and greatness of God. “I will meditate also of all thy works, and talk of thy doings.” (Psalm 77:12)
The persistent problem of a shallow faith may be directly linked to the fact that many of us don’t think enough about God. This seems rather strange in view of the fact many religious people claim undying love and devotion to God. I have always been under the impression that when you love someone, then they are never far from your thoughts. What about God? How often do you think about God and your relationship with Him? Do you find yourself taking the time to think about so many other things but leaving God out of your thoughts?
If such is the case, then it would be in order for you to consult the wisdom found in Psalm 119:59: “I thought on my ways, and turned my feet unto thy testimonies.” Yes, we all need to think on our ways and try to do better when it comes to the biblical idea of meditation.
Thinking, after all, is a lot like living and dying. Each of us must do it for himself. We should never expect anyone to do our thinking for us when it comes to God. We all must take the time to think about thinking.