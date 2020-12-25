There is nothing quite as exciting for children as Christmas. My grown children enjoyed sitting down together after Thanksgiving dinner and reminiscing about their childhood Christmases. What a wonderful gift from God that conversation was to this mother’s ears.
One of them said, “We loved Thanksgiving, but what we really loved was that Christmas was not far away. Still, it seemed to take forever. We thought it would never come.”
“And there were all those threats,” said another. “Mother was constantly saying, ‘Don’t forget; Santa is watching you.’ We were afraid to do anything! We were blackmailed into going to bed early, eating all the food on our plate and not fighting with each other. If one of us even thought about misbehaving, all Mother had to say was, ‘Remember, Santa is watching.’ We were model children during the weeks between the two major holidays.”
“When Christmas Eve finally came, it was like a long-awaited dream. We were almost overcome with excitement,” the middle daughter remarked. ”Soon after breakfast, we got dressed up and went to visit relatives.”
“Yeah,” her sister chimed in. “We visited grandparents, where we saw aunts, uncles and cousins that we didn’t often see, then we’d visit some special neighbors. Everywhere we went, people gave us goodies. Mother and Daddy were certain we’d be sick on Christmas morning.
"When we got home, the neighborhood was glowing. Everyone participated in the lighting of luminary candles. It was magical. Every home on every street was aglow. It was even more beautiful when it snowed.
"Just before midnight, we’d pile back into the car and go to our church for a candlelight service. None of us will ever forget the final few minutes of that service. Everyone was given a small, white candle. The first one was lit by the pastor and the rest were lit, one by one, from the candle of the person who sat next to you. When all of the candles were burning, the lights were turned off. With dozens of flames flickering in the darkness, we sang 'Silent Night.' It was the most beautiful sight ever. I still get chills just thinking about it.
"Finally at home, Mother sent us to get ready for bed. Then she planted kisses firmly on our foreheads and tucked us in to fall asleep and dream of the treasures we’d find under the tree when we awoke.
"Walking into the living room on Christmas morning was so exciting. It was like entering a wonderland of shiny new things of which we’d only dreamed."
“Remember the year I got the 3-foot pink doll?” said our eldest daughter. “She was beautiful. Her smiling face, with dimpled cheeks and blue eyes, was framed by long, softly curled pink hair that sparkled in the light of the tree. She wore a pink tutu, pink hose and pink satin ballerina slippers.”
“That was the same year I got the farm,” said number one son. “It had everything. There was a barn, a silo, fencing, a tractor and every animal usually found on a farm: horses, cows, pigs, chickens and a rooster. There was even a dog and a cat.”
“I got a maple rocking chair just like Grandma’s,” said the youngest daughter. “An adorable baby doll, dressed in white satin, was sitting in it.”
“We were lucky kids. Too bad we had to grow up,” someone said.
Laughter filled the room.
I thanked God for my children and asked Him to keep them safe and bless them during this Holy season.
Have a blessed Christmas!