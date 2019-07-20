Essays on Faith: Who is reading your life?

Your life may be the only Bible some people will ever read. I’m sure you’ve heard that saying. Who is reading your life?
My husband was in his second year of military service, stationed in Iceland, when he met Randy, a fellow sailor. Right off the bat, Randy asked my husband if he knew Jesus as his personal Savior and began quoting all the scriptural steps necessary to do so. My husband was annoyed, to say the least. He labeled Randy as another one of those Jesus freaks so prevalent in the early ‘70s. They went their separate ways that day, but as the weeks went by, my husband couldn’t stop himself from reading Randy’s life. There was just something so genuine and pure about him.
Everything that little sailor said or did was consistent with his testimony. He loved Jesus with all of his heart and he wanted others to love Him also. He talked the talk, but he also walked the walk. His life wasn’t a performance like so many others my husband had known. It didn’t matter if some of the guys thought he was crazy or annoying, Randy would unashamedly quote scripture like a preacher, bragging on his Lord and Savior.
Well, guess who began asking Randy questions and engaging him in conversation about Jesus. Yes, my husband. And later he would study the scripture references they discussed. Finally, one night alone in his room, he quietly gave his heart to Jesus. Randy was thrilled, and gave him even more scripture. When it was time for my husband to leave Iceland and come home to the states, Randy told him God would guide him and even lead him to a Christian girl. The rest is history because that’s exactly what God did. I thank the Lord for that brave little sailor guy who wasn’t ashamed of his best friend, Jesus.
Who is reading your life today?