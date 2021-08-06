History repeats itself.
It has for thousands of years. In fact, you may be surprised by events God repeats in Scripture.
But the Lord has His reasons.
Consider when God famously parted water. Many don’t realize that He does this more than once.
Some 3,500 years ago, the Hebrews fled slavery in Egypt with an army in hot pursuit. God divided the Red Sea, creating a wall of water on either side, and the Israelites walked across on dry land. Exodus 14
God parts water again some 40 years later. Moses has died, the wilderness wandering is over, and the Hebrews are about to invade the Promised Land. But first they must cross the Jordan River at flood stage.
God has chosen Joshua to replace Moses and tells Joshua: “When the soles of the feet of the priests bearing the ark of the Lord ... rest in the waters of the Jordan, the waters ... shall be cut off from flowing, and ... shall stand in one heap.”
Indeed, that’s what happens. The priests enter the water with the ark, God holds back the Jordan, and all of Israel’s warriors walk across on dry land. Joshua 3:13-17
Joshua had told them that this was God’s way of saying He would be with them in conquering the Promised Land. Joshua 3:10
But look closely at what God tells Joshua: “Today I will begin to exalt you in the sight of all Israel, that they may know that, as I was with Moses, so I will be with you.” Joshua 3:7
God is telling Joshua unequivocally that Joshua is His man.
There’s more.
God also decides to repeat an angel appearance like the angel who appeared to Moses in the famous Burning Bush.
If you can’t quite remember what happened with that, Moses had fled Egypt after killing an Egyptian and ended up in the land of Midian, working as a shepherd.
One day, he sees a burning bush on a mountain. But the bush is not consumed by the fire. So he goes closer.
Scripture specifically says that an “angel of the Lord appeared to him in a flame of fire in the midst of a bush.” Exodus 3:2
Moses is told to take off his sandals.
“Do not come near; take your sandals off your feet, for the place on which you are standing is holy ground.” Exodus 2:1-3:5
God tells Moses that he has been chosen to lead the Hebrews from Egypt.
Now watch what happens after the Hebrew warriors cross the Jordan. The first city they plan to conquer is Jericho, and Joshua seems to be there alone before that battle:
“When Joshua was by Jericho, he lifted up his eyes and looked, and behold, a man was standing before him with his drawn sword in his hand. And Joshua went to him and said to him, ‘Are you for us or for our adversaries?’ And he said, ‘No, but I am the commander of the army of the Lord. Now I have come.’
“And Joshua fell on his face on the earth and paid homage and said to him, ‘What does my lord say to his servant?’
“And the commander of the Lord’s army said to Joshua, ‘Take off your sandals from your feet, for the place where you are standing is holy ground.’” Joshua 5:13-15
As I said, God is repeating history. First with parting the Jordan and now with the angel and his words.
But why?
God is talking to Joshua.
The Burning Bush commissioned Moses, a shepherd and fugitive, for magnificent work.
Joshua is embarking on even more important work.
Each event shown to Joshua connects to the earlier one with Moses, reminding Joshua not just of the mighty Hand of God, but of Joshua’s destiny.
It’s to Joshua that a dying Moses famously says, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you. Do not fear ...” Deuteronomy 31:8
Like Joshua, we’re all called to ministry. We each have a destiny.
You may not know how to do what God is calling you to do. Do not be afraid. Where God takes you, the God of miracles will not leave you.