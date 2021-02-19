God calls the Devil, “friend.” It’s in Scripture.
The passage is where Jesus describes the kingdom of Heaven as like a wedding feast a king gives for his son. The king’s servants go to the invited guests, but they refuse to come. Worse yet, many of those invited guests decide to kill the king’s servants.
Angry, the king then invites all who will come. At the feast, the king sees one who is not there to celebrate.
“Friend,” the king says, “how did you get in here without a wedding garment?”
The king immediately casts the man out into a place with “weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Matthew 22:1-14
God is the king in this parable of the wedding feast. His servants are the prophets who announce the coming of Christ. Many of the prophets are killed — remember the fate of John the Baptist.
Satan has also come to the feast, but not to celebrate. Upon seeing the Evil One, God says, “friend,” then casts him out.
God was done with Satan, so why call him, “friend”? It’s inconceivable.
Moreover, the word “friend” is the Greek word “hetaire,” which means companion, someone close to you. It’s not the word for a casual friend.
Hetaire occurs only three times in Scripture. The next instance is more troubling. Brace yourself.
The night before Jesus was crucified, He went with His disciples to pray. As they were leaving in the darkness, a crowd approached them with torches and weapons. One among that crowd stepped forward and kissed Jesus.
“Friend (hetaire),” Jesus said, “do what you came to do.” Matthew 26:50
It’s amazing. Why would Jesus call Judas, “friend”? Earlier, Jesus had called him a devil. John 6:70
The final passage with the word “hetaire” is the parable of the vineyard laborers. They had worked all day and were angry upon learning that the one-hour workers would get the same pay.
Remember, a parable is a story with a message. When God says “friend” using “hetaire,” we know this isn’t about a one-day event. These men have been God’s companions, working the longest and hardest for His kingdom.
But instead of the joy of being with the Lord, they want more pay. And again, God says “friend.”
So, why? Why would God call Satan “friend”? Why would Jesus call Judas “friend”? Why did God say “friend” to the griping workers?
Why?
The answer is erstwhile. What?
I know. The first time I heard the word “erstwhile,” it puzzled me.
“What does it mean?” I asked a colleague.
“Something you loved,” he said.
“Portugal!” I began telling him about going to Europe. “As the plane touched down, I looked out and said, ‘They have grass.’”
“No. Not happy,” he shook his head. “Erstwhile is the feeling for something you loved, but lost. It’s sad.”
He told me of his best friend in college. “We called him Duck, his last name. A great guy, and I admired him.”
It seems Duck graduated and took a job far away.
“I thought we’d stay in touch. But one day he sent a letter saying not to write.”
“Why?” I looked at the hurt in his eyes. Duck didn’t sound like such a great guy.
“I guess he was busy. He had new friends.”
In that moment, I understood “erstwhile” — a haunting loss, a feeling of betrayal.
In the wedding feast parable, God looks at Satan a final time and says, “friend.” Imagine Lucifer as an angel of light, walking the corridors of heaven with God. Close companions for ages. “Friend.” It’s a haunting feeling of betrayal.
That must have been how Jesus felt with Judas. The disciple had laughed with Jesus. They’d eaten together, worked side by side together. Judas had learned amazing things from Jesus. All gone. All lost.
Erstwhile.
And finally, those closest to God, who’d labored the longest and hardest for the kingdom. They wanted their reward. The parable of the workers ends: “The first shall be last.” Matthew 20:16
Satan turned away with self-centered ambition. As did Judas. As did the workers.
Be careful of the choices you make. I can think of little worse than for God to call one “friend” — with a haunting feeling of betrayal.