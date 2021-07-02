Ah, how quickly the hands on the clock circle toward the future we thought was far away — and how soon we become our mothers!
Life passes like smoke in the wind. Much of our time is not enjoyable and we sometimes have hardships that make it almost unbearable; yet, we persevere.
As time passes and memory dims, we often wonder why we’ve lived so long. What is our purpose on this earth? Memories of the past, once fixed in our mind, begin to fade and we fear they’ll soon be lost forever. As we ride in a car passing places we frequented when we were younger, it’s almost as if we’ve never seen them before. We feel embarrassed when we must struggle to remember things and people we thought we’d never forget.
Small tasks that were once second nature are next to impossible to accomplish, like opening boxes and removing caps from bottles. Arthritis has weakened the hands, as well as other parts of the body.
Some elderly folks think they’ve outlived their usefulness.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Circumstances do not have the final word. By faith, we accept each change for what it is: a new beginning. This is a time for greater strengths to be realized and expressed, for greater blessings to flow to and from you, and for greater fulfillment to be accepted and shared by you.
You do not have to live a life of fear, doubt and worry. There is a hallowed power within all of us that connects us to the presence of God. As we turn to the Spirit of God within, we rediscover our inner strength and our inherent center of peace. By releasing all worry and pain, both physically and spiritually, we find that we can be calm and secure in every circumstance, even as we age.
When I think about the person who had the most influence on my life, my thoughts always turn to my grandmother. She worked hard all day, every day, doing chores around the house: laundry, gardening, cooking and taking care of children, yet she always had time to sit with her children and grandchildren on summer evenings telling stories and singing songs as they swung on the old porch swing.
I’ve seen her wring a chicken’s neck without flinching so her family could have golden fried chicken for Sunday dinner, and then become a much gentler soul as she kissed the face of her sleeping child at bedtime. She believed that everyone had some good in them, if you look for it. When I feel mistreated by others, I often remember her sweet face and the way she believed in people. She fed all who walked into her house and loaned money to some, knowing she may never get it back, but trusting that the good in them would prevail. Sometimes it did.
Having a grandparent is a true blessing. And being a grandparent is a great joy! Grandparents share time and knowledge and instill a sense of stability into their families. “Is not wisdom found among the aged? Does not long life bring understanding?” Job 12:12
The love of a grandparent is akin to the unconditional love of God. It is a one-of-a-kind relationship!
Let us not be a society whose elderly are disposable. But let us recognize them as the worthwhile human beings they are, no matter what physical weaknesses befall them as they age.
“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made.” — Robert Browning