Essays on Faith: Yes, you CAN take it with you

I was watching an old movie over the weekend that I’m sure everybody has seen. I’ve watched “Ghost” over and over and the final scene gets me every time. Now, Hollywood is never even remotely correct concerning heaven. But one of the last lines of this movie comes awfully close.
The time has come for Sam to enter into heaven. As the bright light from above is streaming down on his face, Patrick Swayze looks at Demi Moore and says, “It’s amazing Molly, the love inside, you take it with you.”
That line spoke to me the first time I saw the movie in 1990 and it still does today. What else are we going to take with us when we leave this world? Nothing. Not our money, not cars or boats. Not our pets, jewelry or big screen TVs. I recently heard a gentleman in a newscast say, “There are no U Hauls behind the hearse.” How true that is.
There was a stuffed animal in my mother’s casket from one of the grandchildren. I don’t think she has it in her arms today, but I believe that her living soul is overflowing with all the love her children and grandchildren poured out on her in her lifetime. And more importantly, at this very moment, she is full of the love of God that is shed abroad in the heart of every believer (Romans 5:5). We get to take the love with us when we go.
I tacked a sign on the wall of our dining room many years ago when the grandchildren were little. I tore it out of a Billy Graham magazine. It says, “Children will not remember you for the material things you provided but for the feeling that you cherished them.” Meaning, they will remember YOUR LOVE. Your brothers and sisters will remember your love. Your friends and neighbors will remember your love. There’s enough love to go around, for goodness sake, so pass it out generously. And soak it up when it comes your way because it’s the only thing you CAN take with you when you go. Old Sam was right.