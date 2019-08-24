Essays on Faith: 'You’ve got a friend now'

Did you hear about the little boy in Georgia who asked his mom to make him a new shirt for the first day of school? He didn’t want a superhero on the front of it, or a sports team. He asked her to print on it: I WILL BE YOUR FRIEND. He told her “it will be for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them.” From the mouths of babes.
This story really spoke to me. Is there any problem or situation that a little friendliness cannot alleviate? Many times we keep our friendship under lock and key and pass it out to only a certain chosen few. We hoard it away in our hearts not allowing anyone to see the genuine feelings buried there, much less share them.
Above all, God’s people should show themselves friendly (John 15:12). There is a song from the ’60s that says “they will know we are Christians by our love.” The man who wrote it was inspired by the words used to describe members of the early church. In spite of persecution and torture, Christ’s followers sacrificed their very lives and stuck together, prompting those around them to exclaim, “Behold, how they love one another.” What an endorsement for a church!
In a day and age of gossip, bullying, intimidation and body shaming, this world needs friendly people. Over 30 years ago, I was visiting a new couple that had moved into our community. The wife confided in me that she had no intentions of making close friends because it was too hard. She had been hurt by someone in her past and she couldn’t go through that again. I was as young and naive as the little boy in this story, so I said, “You’ve got a friend now!” I sounded like Woody from Toy Story, but sure enough, she did become one of my closest friends, we had dinner just last week.
I still cherish the friendship of my very first neighbor after moving to West Virginia 46 years ago. There’s an old children’s rhyme that the Girls Scouts used, “Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold.” That is good advice for everyone, not just Girl Scouts.
Proverbs 18:24 says “there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.” If we ask, He will show us how to become a friend.