Gazette-Mail Church page moving to Friday

Beginning next week, the Charleston Gazette-Mail is moving its Church page from Saturday’s edition to Friday.

Readers will still be able to enjoy all of the same content, including Alyce Faye Bragg’s weekly column, reader-submitted Essays on Faith, the worship services directory, and the listing of church news, announcements and services.

To help facilitate the move, we are adjusting the deadline to submit church activities to noon on Wednesday. The previous deadline had been noon on Thursday.

Readers can still submit items for the church activities section by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; fax to 304-348-1233 or email to news@wvgazettemail.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, December 6, 2019

Allen, Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Boggess Jr., Emory - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Buckalew, Paul - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Coleman, Elaine - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Gibson, Teressa - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Harless, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley.

Hill, Grace - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Jackson, Glen - 6 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Justice, Roger - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Morrison, William - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Neal Judy - 1 p.m., Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Kanawha City.

Ross, Joann - 10 a.m., Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins.

Sigman, John - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Webb, James - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.