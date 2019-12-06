Gazette-Mail Church page moving to Friday

Beginning next week, the Charleston Gazette-Mail is moving its Church page from Saturday’s edition to Friday.
Readers will still be able to enjoy all of the same content, including Alyce Faye Bragg’s weekly column, reader-submitted Essays on Faith, the worship services directory, and the listing of church news, announcements and services.
To help facilitate the move, we are adjusting the deadline to submit church activities to noon on Wednesday. The previous deadline had been noon on Thursday.
Readers can still submit items for the church activities section by mail to Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; fax to 304-348-1233 or email to news@wvgazettemail.com.