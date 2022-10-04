Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- The First Baptist Church of Huntington celebrates its 150th anniversary this October. It is the oldest African American church in Huntington.

The church began in a log cabin located on what is now Norway Avenue in 1872, the same year that Huntington incorporated as a city. The congregation constructed the first building at its present site, 801 6th Ave., in 1891. After a fire damaged the first structure in 1965, the current facility was built and stands as the present day church.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you