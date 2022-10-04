HUNTINGTON -- The First Baptist Church of Huntington celebrates its 150th anniversary this October. It is the oldest African American church in Huntington.
The church began in a log cabin located on what is now Norway Avenue in 1872, the same year that Huntington incorporated as a city. The congregation constructed the first building at its present site, 801 6th Ave., in 1891. After a fire damaged the first structure in 1965, the current facility was built and stands as the present day church.
“It was the center of the community years ago, especially after the Civil War,” said William Smith, chairman of deacons. “That’s where we went for comfort and support.”
Smith came to the church after he got married in 1976. He grew up going to a Methodist church but was familiar with First Baptist because they had big youth groups.
“The church doesn’t look the same as it did in 1976,” he said.
The demographic and challenges it faces are very different today.
“One of the things I’ve found with a historic, old church like this is that you always have a strain of new generations and traditionalists: having to navigate that and getting them to work together,” he said.
Smith said they’ve had a lot of people return after the pandemic and are looking for ways to best serve as a church in today’s climate.
The congregation invites the community to celebrate the anniversary by bringing back the pastoral sons of the church during its Sunday services in October, each beginning at 11 a.m. and are followed by a fellowship hour.