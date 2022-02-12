Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee George Crumb died last week.
He was 92.
Crumb was born in Charleston October 24, 1929, in a house where the Culture Center Theater currently stands.
His upbringing in Charleston was filled with music. His parents were professional musicians. They performed with the local symphony, gave lessons, and played in various music ensembles and bands around the area.
Crumb learned piano and organ and performed at area churches in his teens before majoring in music at the Mason College of Music in Charleston (eventually part of the University of Charleston).
He graduated in 1950 and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Music from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1952.
A prolific and often experimental composer, Crumb won the 1968 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his orchestral work, “Echoes of Time and the River.” Later that same year, he was named by The Charleston Gazette as its West Virginian of the Year.
In a 2007 interview, then West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor Grant Cooper said, “Much of George Crumb’s music deliberately abandons any shared pulse: the beauty of the sounds themselves and the wonder of the unplanned way various sounds interact with each other leads to the powerful music that is George Crumb’s world.”
“In this way, his music is very much like the music of nature — wondrous sounds combining in wondrous ways.”
The composer also created works for orchestras, as well as chamber groups and choruses, and wrote music (and occasionally performed) through most of his life.
Some of his acclaimed works were “Ancient Voices of Children,” “Black Angels,” and “Makrokosmos III.”
Despite critical success, Crumb earned much of his living as a college professor, teaching at the University of Colorado and the University of Pennsylvania, among others.
In 2001, Crumb won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Composition for his work, “Star-Child.” The piece was the composer’s largest work and possibly his most elaborate. To be played, the score required 47 instrumentalists, assorted vocalists and four conductors to keep the music together.
The composer was among the inaugural class of inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton said, “He was an obvious choice. When we describe the music of West Virginia, he’s someone we always mention because he’s someone nobody would expect to be from here.”
Lipton remembered visiting Crumb at his home in Pennsylvania.
At the time, Crumb and his wife, Elizabeth May, were helping their daughter, the actress and singer Ann Crumb, shelter about 10 dogs as part of an animal rescue.
“He had this weird, little studio with no windows and that was very messy,” Lipton said.
Crumb’s family had wanted to put him in a different room to compose, a bigger room with wide windows.
“Too much light,” Crumb told Lipton. “I want my studio to look like an opium den.”
Lipton said, “He had a kind of impish sense of humor. He was bright and full of surprises. They don’t make ‘em like George anymore and that makes me sad.”
Crumb is survived by his wife, his son, Peter, and his sister, Ruth.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann, who died in 2019.