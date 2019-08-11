Reunions: Aug. 11, 2019

- The 90th Annual Smoot Family Reunion: Aug. 11, traditional program and picnic will be held at the picnic pavilion on the banks of the Little Coal River in Madison and West Virginia State University, Institute. Featured speaker will be Frederick Hightower — muralist, sculptor, and preacher, along with scripture, singing, reminiscing and food.
- Kuhl Family: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 beginning with registration, The Gilmer County Recreation Center main building. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
- Cannelton, Carbondale and surrounding areas: Aug. 17 in the Cannelton Union Hall. Barbecue dinners will be served. Those who lived or currently live in the areas are invited. Call Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
- Hendricks Family Reunion: Aug. 24 at the Mineral Wells community building on W.Va. 14. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with activity beginning at noon. Bring a dish for the meal; soda, water and ice will be provided. Descendants of the Thomas Paul Hendricks family are invited. Call 304-699-5343 or 304-422-1744.
