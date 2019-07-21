You are the owner of this article.
Reunions: July 21, 2019

Greene Family: 11 a.m., July 27, in the activity building of Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, 708 Cane Fork Road, Charleston. Pulled pork and all paper goods will be furnished. Bring a covered dish and an unwrapped $5 gift for gift exchange. Bingo and games will be offered for the kids.

Sissonville High School Class of 1960: 2 p.m., July 27, Top Spot Banquet Room, Sissonville. Order from the menu.

Lockwood Reunion: 1 p.m., July 28, Fairview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 13330 Turnpike Road, Lockwood. A potluck meal will be served. Paper goods and plastic eating utensils will be provided. Call Judy Brown Ball at 304-872-6205 or Bert Grose at 304-872-3195.

Chandler Family: Aug. 3, Camp Sheppard, Gandeeville. Bring a covered dish. Family and friends are invited.

East Bank Class of 1979: 6 to 11 p.m., Aug. 10 Moose Club in Charleston. For information contact Lynn Stanley Pugh at 304-949-3005 or Norma Thomas at 304-744-1781.

Smalley Family: The descendants of Franklin Winfield Smalley and Laura Martin Smalley will have their annual family reunion from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Liberty Lions Club on W.Va. 34, south of Kenna. Bring a covered dish or two. There will be fellowship, bingo and prizes for everyone. Contact: Vaughn Shafer at 304-344-2839.

Reunion notices may be submitted by mail to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233, or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone.

Bly, Betty - 4 p.m., We're Family Park, Exchange.

McBrayer, Doris - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.

Morrison, Jo - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Morrison, Sheldon - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Nichols, Anna - 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, Morris. 