Reunions: July 21, 2019

Greene Family: 11 a.m., July 27, in the activity building of Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, 708 Cane Fork Road, Charleston. Pulled pork and all paper goods will be furnished. Bring a covered dish and an unwrapped $5 gift for gift exchange. Bingo and games will be offered for the kids.
Sissonville High School Class of 1960: 2 p.m., July 27, Top Spot Banquet Room, Sissonville. Order from the menu.
Lockwood Reunion: 1 p.m., July 28, Fairview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 13330 Turnpike Road, Lockwood. A potluck meal will be served. Paper goods and plastic eating utensils will be provided. Call Judy Brown Ball at 304-872-6205 or Bert Grose at 304-872-3195.
Chandler Family: Aug. 3, Camp Sheppard, Gandeeville. Bring a covered dish. Family and friends are invited.
East Bank Class of 1979: 6 to 11 p.m., Aug. 10 Moose Club in Charleston. For information contact Lynn Stanley Pugh at 304-949-3005 or Norma Thomas at 304-744-1781.
Smalley Family: The descendants of Franklin Winfield Smalley and Laura Martin Smalley will have their annual family reunion from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Liberty Lions Club on W.Va. 34, south of Kenna. Bring a covered dish or two. There will be fellowship, bingo and prizes for everyone. Contact: Vaughn Shafer at 304-344-2839.
