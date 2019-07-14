Reunions: July 14, 2019

Bailey Family: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, 4-H Camp dining room of Glenwood Park, located between Bluefield and Princeton. The carry-in dinner will be served around 12:45 p.m. Bring a dish or two to share. Plaques will be awarded, and a person will be recognized for service to the Bailey family. Drawings will be held for door prizes. Mary Kelly will sing. Mary Ellen Howe, author of four books on Richard Bailey and Elizabeth Belcher Bailey and their descendants will be on hand to answer questions. Contact: Nancy Bailey at 304-425-0415, Gene Bailey at 304-887-1183, or Sabrina Mick at 304-887-2179.
Sissonville High School Class of 1960: 59th year, 2 p.m., July 27, Top Spot Banquet Room, Sissonville. Order from the menu.
Lockwood Reunion: 1 p.m., July 28, Fairview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 13330 Turnpike Road, Lockwood. A potluck meal will be served. Paper goods and plastic eating utensils will be provided. Call Judy Brown Ball at 304-872-6205 or Bert Grose at 304-872-3195.
Chandler Family: Aug. 3, Camp Sheppard, Gandeeville. Bring a covered dish. Family and friends are invited.
