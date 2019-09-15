You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Reunions: Sept. 15, 2019

Hoffman Family: Sept. 21, Little Creek Park, Shelter No. 1. Bring a covered dish and 2-liter bottle of soda. Descendants of John Wesley Hoffman and Florence Letha Hoffman are invited.

Informal Camps Reunion: Sept. 28 at the Camelot site on Blue Creek. There is no formal program, so arrive when you wish. Bring your own gear for life on the creek.

USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates: Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, VA 23663, phone: 727-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com. Visit the website: http://ussiwojima shipmates.cfns.net/; Facebook: USSIwoJimaShipmates.

Reunion notices may be submitted by mail to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233, or email: news@wv gazettemail.com. Notices will run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Beckner, Frank - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Blackburn, Mary - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Burns, Carrell - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Carper, Sonny - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Caudle Jr., John - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

McCumbers, Virginia - 7 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.

Roach, John - 3 p.m., Restoration Fellowship, Summerville.

Seals, Jacob - 2 p.m., Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Stallman, Leonard - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.

Taggart, MacKenzie-1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.  