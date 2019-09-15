Reunions: Sept. 15, 2019

Hoffman Family: Sept. 21, Little Creek Park, Shelter No. 1. Bring a covered dish and 2-liter bottle of soda. Descendants of John Wesley Hoffman and Florence Letha Hoffman are invited.
Informal Camps Reunion: Sept. 28 at the Camelot site on Blue Creek. There is no formal program, so arrive when you wish. Bring your own gear for life on the creek.
USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates: Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, VA 23663, phone: 727-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com. Visit the website: http://ussiwojima shipmates.cfns.net/; Facebook: USSIwoJimaShipmates.
Reunion notices may be submitted by mail to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233, or email: news@wv gazettemail.com. Notices will run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone.