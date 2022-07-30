Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The 22nd Annual Ribfest BBQ Festival is returning to Shawnee Park in Dunbar on September 8th through the 11th.

The event will include World Class BBQ Vendors, carnival rides, entertainment, and an assortment of other vendors.

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you