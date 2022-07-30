Ribfest is Returning to Dunbar by Carli Berkhouse cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com Carli Berkhouse Author email Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 22nd Annual Ribfest BBQ Festival is returning to Shawnee Park in Dunbar on September 8th through the 11th.The event will include World Class BBQ Vendors, carnival rides, entertainment, and an assortment of other vendors.The festival is now accepting applications for vendors to sell their products at Ribfest.To receive an application email your request to: Fonzie@sisna.com (Be sure to include your mailing address and phone number) Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vendor Annual Ribfest Bbq Festival Commerce Ride Festival Carnival Entertainment Assortment Carli Berkhouse Author email Follow Carli Berkhouse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you