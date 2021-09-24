Winners of the Ribfest 5th Annual Chicken Wing Eating Contest are (center) Janes DeMaria, first place; (left) Kenny Bass, second place; and (right) Rob Woody, third place. In back: David Bleau, marketing director of sponsor Perdue Farms.
Attendees at the 20th annual Ribfest, held Sept. 9-12 in Dunbar, chose two out-of-state winners for the festival’s People’s Choice awards: (on the left) First place for Best BBQ Ribs went to Petey Marshall of Off The Bone BBQ in Ohio and (to the right) First place for the Best BBQ Sauce went to Erique Vera of Cowboys BBQ Team from Texas. Event organizer Bill Picozzi is pictured center.
BILL PICOZZI | Courtesy photo
