The town of Ripley’s 13th annual West Virginia Chocolate Festival will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. along the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse in Ripley. Admission is free.
A parade that begins near Ripley High School and concludes near the courthouse will kick off festivities at 10 a.m.
More than a dozen chocolate-related vendors from across the region are participating in the festival. The socially-distanced vendors under canopies on the courthouse lawn are offering treats ranging from kettle corn and fudge to doughnuts.
Following the festival, Main Street Ripley is hosting the Freakeee 5K race beginning at 4 p.m. along North Court Street. Jackson County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins immediately after the start of the race.
For information, contact the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-514-2609 or visit the Ripley’s WV Chocolate Festival Facebook page.