Riverside Drill Team win state championship Feb 19, 2022

Pictured from left to right (bottom row) Victoria Cooper, Cadance Vance, Shayla Jewell, Bella Clere, Nicole Pennington, Gabriela Cook; (middle row) Alyson Clark, Jodie Stone, Kasey Kirk, Eden Hodges, Gracie Linville, Ella Fannin, Alyssa Evans, Zane Tipton, Aiden Little, Zach Jordan; and (top row) Charlie Jordan, Doris Griffith, Gracie Adkins. RIVERSIDE ROTC | Courtesy photo

The Riverside High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or ROTC, Drill Team claimed its third straight state championship during a January competition held at Huntington High School.Each team is graded on its responses to call-out commands and routines that are performed. They placed first in seven different categories including the knockout round.