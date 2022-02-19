Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220220-gm-riverside.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured from left to right (bottom row) Victoria Cooper, Cadance Vance, Shayla Jewell, Bella Clere, Nicole Pennington, Gabriela Cook; (middle row) Alyson Clark, Jodie Stone, Kasey Kirk, Eden Hodges, Gracie Linville, Ella Fannin, Alyssa Evans, Zane Tipton, Aiden Little, Zach Jordan; and (top row) Charlie Jordan, Doris Griffith, Gracie Adkins.

 RIVERSIDE ROTC | Courtesy photo

The Riverside High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or ROTC, Drill Team claimed its third straight state championship during a January competition held at Huntington High School.

Each team is graded on its responses to call-out commands and routines that are performed. They placed first in seven different categories including the knockout round.

Recommended for you