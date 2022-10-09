It’s official, spooky season has arrived! Here are some great, nearby haunts.
Twelvepole Manor
The Deadwood family is back and ready to scare for another year. Twelvepole Manor is a haunted attraction that is located at 335 Hall St., Wayne. Face your fears any Friday or Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Follow the attraction on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/twelvepolemanor/.
Haunted Majestic
While many other haunted houses strive to be the grossest or most frightening, the Haunted Majestic says that they are “Not the scariest. Not the goriest. Just the most fun!” This floating haunted vessel is located on the Ohio River at 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington. You can check out their self-guided tour or attend one of their many special events every Friday and Saturday from 7 until 11 p.m. Learn more at https://hauntedmajestic.com/.
Fear on the Farm
Fear on the Farm is an immersive haunted experience created to leave you scared and amazed. If you dare to enter the haunted barn, you will be thrown into Bloody Mary’s Nightmare. You can find this haunt at 8325 Winfield Road, Building B, Winfield, West Virginia. It’s open from 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday. Check out https://fearonthefarmwv.com/.
The Old Hospital on College Hill
Unlike other haunts around the state, The Old Hospital on College Hill doesn’t include scary characters or terrifying props. The abandoned hospital can be found at 728 Mullberry St., Williamson, West Virginia. The facility is used for historical and paranormal tours that allow you to explore the 94-year-old building. If you are interested in catching some ghosts and ghouls this fall season, visit https://www.collegehillhospital.com/ to make a reservation for a tour.
Fright Nights WV
For more than 13 years, Fright Nights WV has been using its 20,000-square-foot space to torment and frighten haunt seekers. They offer a variety of different haunting experiences that allow you to take your pick of what type of terror you will endure. One ticket will allow you access to the house of wax, freak show, camp Kilamee, hexed, or ghost town. Fright Nights WV is located at 101 Mountain Laurel Road, Daniels, West Virginia. The terror takes place from 7 until 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more at https://www.frightnightswv.com/.
Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm
The Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm has upgraded and transformed its venue to include not only new horrors to encounter, but also axe throwing and other forms of entertainment for you to experience. If you want more of a thrill than throwing an axe or cuddling up by the bonfire, you can venture over to the dark and mysterious Miller Manor, test your bravery in the blood shed, or take your chances and hike through the infected crop and demented forest. If you are ready for a night full of fear, head to 260 Cabin View Lane, Lewisburg, West Virginia. The farm is ready for spooky seekers from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Find online tickets and more at https://www.millersnightmare.com/.