Share your social distancing photos

Wanted: pictures of how you’re spending your time during the era of social distancing.

Are you playing board games? Painting that spare room? Trying a new complex recipe? Whatever it is that’s bringing you joy and filling your time right now, we invite you to share the photos with features editor Maria Young at maria.young@wvgazettemail.com.

Be sure to include identification for everyone in the photo and a line or two about what you’re doing and where. We’ll publish them in an upcoming edition of the Gazette-Mail.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Bradshaw, Ronald - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Chapman, John - 11 a.m., Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove.

Giles, Norma - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Harper, Marvelean - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Lawrence, Winston - 11 a.m., Streaming Live. See Obituary.