Shepherd's Center to host rock 'n' roll party for seniors

The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston will hold a Doo Wop Rock ’n’ Roll Party for seniors 55 and older on Thursday, Sept. 26, at First Presbyterian Church beginning at 10 a.m.
After a summer break, the party will kick off the monthly luncheon program for the fall season. Rock ’n’ roll trivia with host Terry Cunningham begins at 10:30 a.m. A spaghetti lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and the rock ’n’ roll program with music and dancing begins at 12:30 p.m. Lunch costs $8. The rest of the party is free, including blood pressure checks from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Guests are invited to dress as if they were going to a ’50s or ’60s dance. Reservations are required and must be made by Monday, Sept. 23, at noon by calling Jewell Haddad at 304-342-5996.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 16 Leon Sullivan Way. Festivities will take place on the second floor of the activities building.