Shop local: A West Virginia gift guide for safe shopping this season

Shopping local has long been a great way to find unique and personal gifts, perhaps a reminder of home for a loved one who’s moved away or a one-of-a-kind treasure for someone special on your list.
This year, it’s more vital — and more challenging — than ever.
The economy has taken so much of a hit that it’s the rare exception to find a retail store that’s not struggling. And as much as we’d might like to help, and to experience the full glory of the holidays, the COVID-19 pandemic raises concerns for anyone in a high-risk category or with exposure to those who are. Surely the answer doesn’t lie with the big-box stores and all their sophisticated e-commerce sites.
So we at the Gazette-Mail set out to help. We turned to friends, family and colleagues for suggestions as we gathered a list of West Virginia-owned businesses with unique, creative merchandise — and, most importantly — the capacity to offer online shopping. This is by no means a complete list, but it’s a good start.
We hope you enjoy this 2020 West Virginia Gift Guide. May it help make your holidays bright.
Food
Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks
Garretts Bend Road, Griffithsville
Online: facebook.com/hillnhollowff andsugarworks
Veteran-owned family farm that specializes in maple syrup production, including flavor-infused syrups: amaretto, cinnamon, vanilla bean and more.
J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
4797 Midland Drive, Charleston
304-925-7918
Email: jqdsalt@gmail.com
Online: jqdsalt.com or facebook.com/ jqdsalt
Seventh generation salt makers who create an all-natural, artisanal salt organically gathered from a pristine, 400-million-year-old sea, deep below the Appalachian Mountains. Small batch, hand-harvested, solar-dried salt and salt products.
Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates
2001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna
800-842-4512
Email: customerservice@holls.com
Online: holls.com or facebook.com/ hollschocolate
Family-owned West Virginia business that specializes in creating handmade Swiss chocolates based on old family recipes. They offer a range of candies, coffee, cocoa and more.
WV Marketplace
Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston
304-720-2244
Online: capitolmarket.net/vendor/ wv-marketplace/ or facebook.com/ westvirginiaproducts
Curated selection of unique, locally made food and kitchen products. Jellies, sauces, salsa, cookbooks, custom gift baskets and more.
Frostmore Farm
14141 Frost Road, Dunmore
304-456-4331
Email: frostmorefarm@gmail.com
Online: facebook.com/frostmorefarm
Pocahontas County maple farm. Certified organic. Order syrup and maple products through Facebook.
Swilled Dog Cider and Spirits
28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract
304-358-0604
Email: info@swilleddog.com
Online: swilleddog.com or facebook.com/swilleddog
West Virginia-based beverage maker specializing in hard ciders, small batch spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails. At least 1% of sales benefit animal causes.
Appalachian Tea
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston
304-410-0019
Email: appalachiantea@gmail.com
Online: appalachiantea.com, @appalachian_tea on Instagram or facebook.com/appalachiantea
Charleston-based tea room that sells a curated line of loose leaf tea, as well as tea brewing equipment, other tea gifts and accessories. Shipping and curbside pickup available for online and orders by phone.
Clothing and jewelry
Teresa Gail Designs
Email: teresagaildesigns@gmail.com
Handcrafted jewelry and accessories in sterling silver, copper, bronze and brass — inspired by nature, designed, soldered and polished in West Virginia.
The Initialed Life
Email: hello@theinitialedlife.com
A locally owned monogramming and embroidering company with a wide array of custom monogrammed or embroidered clothing and gifts.
Two Eighteen
203 W. Washington St., Charleston
304-205-4084
Email: shop@two-eighteen.com
Online: www.two-eighteen.com/ or facebook.com/shop218
A curated collection of women’s modern fashions.
Kin Ship Goods
613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston
304-346-0326
Email: holler@kinshipgoods.com
Online: kinshipgoods.com or facebook.com/kinshipgoods
West Virginia favorite for cozy apparel, accessories and home goods.
Geraniums Boutique
1011 Bridge Road, Charleston
304-344-1350
Email: hello@shopgeraniums.com
Online: shopgeraniums.com or facebook.com/geraniumsinc
Women’s apparel, accessories
Modern Daisy
418 8th St., Huntington
304-617-7558
Online: moderndaisy.com or facebook.com/moderndaisyboutique
Women’s clothing boutique. Inclusive sizes and private shopping available.
Otter & Oak
302 2nd Ave., Hinton
304-466-4870
Email: otter@mountainplex.com
Online: otterandoak.com, @otterandoakwv on Instagram and facebook.com/ otterandoakwv
Otter & Oak offers apparel and footwear meant to take you “from daytime to playtime,” as well as artisan-made goods and unique gifts.
Personal care
Wild Mountain Soap Company
523 Hinkle Road, Fayetteville
304-574-1800
Email: info@wildmountainsoaps.com
Online: wmsoap.com or facebook.com/wildmountainsoapcompany
Artistic, handcrafted bath and body products: soaps, lotions, creams, lip balms and scrubs.
Brookstone Soaps
304-633-8128
Email: brookstonesoaps@gmail.com
Online: brookstonesoaps.com or facebook.com/brookstonesoaps
Handmade West Virginia soaps made with a cold process method using all natural ingredients and a hand mixer. Includes seasonal specialties such as Candy Cane, Christmas Memories, Frosted Cranberry and O Christmas Tree.
Silver Market Co. Botanical Eye and Face Serum
Point Pleasant
Handcrafted skin care products made using 100% natural and raw ingredients, through a process that incorporates Appalachian techniques and a company mission to promote self-empowerment and entrepreneurship throughout the region. Everything from soaps and scrubs to masks and balms.
Hermitage of the Holy Cross
505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne
304-849-2072
This Wayne County-based monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad sells candles and home goods, as well soaps and lotions made using goat’s milk from goats raised at the monastery. Shipping available for online purchases. Available for purchase in other select locations.
Arts and books
The Iron Beaver
235 Morris Drive, Montgomery
304-442-4664
Online: theironbeaver.com or facebook.com/theironbeaver
Handcrafted, custom artwork made in West Virginia. Everything from a personalized Tree of Life suitable for hanging to firepits and unique license plates with your school logo.
She’s Sew Vain
304-249-8289
Email: cassie@shessewvain.com
Online: shessewvain.com or facebook.com/shessewvain
Huntington-area, home-based custom embroidery and vinyl shop whose quilted Christmas ornament was recently chosen by West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice for her official 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament.
Those Who Bloom
230 East Ave., Thomas
Online: thosewhobloom.com or facebook.com/thosewhobloom
Selection of affordable art prints born from original ideas and curated from emerging and established artists.
Allegheny Treenware
1922 South Evansville Pike, Thornton
304-892-5008
Email: wvspooners@spooners.com
Online: alleghenytreenware.com or facebook.com/wvspooners
Company hand-produces wooden kitchen goods — bowls, measuring spoons, cups and more — from West Virginia hardwoods. Each item has been wood burned on the back of the handle, which will include the species of wood, shop signature and the year the piece was made.
Art Emporium
823 Quarrier St., Charleston
304-345-2787
Email: artemporiumwv@aol.com
Online: artemporium.net or facebook.com/artemporiumwv
Home decor, gifts, artwork and custom framing.
Echo-Lit
West Virginia web-based sales
304-533-4166
Email: jeanne@echo-lit.com
Online: echo-lit.com or facebook.com/arttoeducate
Modern educational and motivational posters suitable for the classroom, the dorm room or home.
Base Camp Printing Co.
613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.
304-549-9749
Email: emily@basecampprinting.co
Online: Basecampprinting.co or facebook.com/basecampprinting
Letterpress shop, design studio and retail shop offering original design poster prints, cards and more — many West Virginia-themed — using old printing techniques.
Taylor Books
226 Capitol St., Charleston
304-342-1461
Email: team@taylorbooks.com
Online: taylorbooks.com or facebook.com/taybooks
Locally owned indie bookstore, coffee shop and art gallery, with online book sales now available.
Black Locust Woodshop
818 Lee St. East, Charleston
304-543-9536
Email: blacklocustwoods@gmail.com
Online: @blacklocustwv on Instagram or facebook.com/blacklocustwv
Handcrafted whimsical yet practical pieces made in downtown Charleston, where you can find gifts as small as Christmas ornaments and as large as bookcases and dining room tables. Available for purchase in their downtown store and select locations. Custom orders available.
The Red Caboose
Heritage Station 210 11th St., Huntington
304-525-7333
Email: raine@visithuntingtonwv.org
Online: shoptheredcaboosewv.com, @theredcaboosewv on Instagram or facebook.com/theredcaboosewv
This artisan center and gift shop features the work of local creatives, which includes locally produced ceramics, Blenko glass, fine art, bath and skincare products, fiber arts, jewelry, Huntington-themed items and much more. Shipping available for online purchases.
Blenko Glass Company
9 Bill Blenko Drive, Milton
304-743-9081
Email: info@blenkoglass.com
Online: blenko.com, @BlenkoGlassCompany on Instagram or facebook.com/blenkoglass
Mouth-blown and hand-cast architectural glass and art since 1893. Vases, ornaments, glasses, platters, seasonal items and more.
Activities, adventure, sports
Cale’s Gunsmithing
433 Rocky Step Road, Scott Depot
304-757-6465
Custom gunsmithing for the discerning outdoorsman or gun enthusiast.
Adventures on the Gorge
219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing
855-379-8738
Email: info@onthegorge.com
Outdoor adventure center that offers outdoor adventure and accommodations. Fishing guides specializing in smallmouth bass fishing. Full-day and half-day trips available.
Elk Springs Resort
228 Dry Branch Road, Monterville
304-339-2359
Email: elkspringswv@aol.com
Online: elkspringswv.com or facebook.com/elkspringswv
Cabins and rooms, largest fly shop in West Virginia and guided fly-fishing trips for trout on the upper Elk River in Randolph and Webster counties. Half-day and full-day trips available.
The Catfishing Duo
304-972-5803
Culloden-based outfitter specializing in guided catfish trips on the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.
Robert’s Running & Walking Shop
607 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
304-720-2672
Email: robertsrunningshop@gmail.com
Online: robertsrunning.com or facebook.com/robertsrunning
Charleston’s beloved running shop online. Shoes, socks, running apparel for serious distance runners or people just taking their first steps toward fitness.
Yogabox
WV-owned web business
304-590-1388
Email: yogaboxusa@gmail.com
Online: yogaboxusa.com or facebook.com/yogaboxusa
Subscription-based online yoga service with new classes monthly. Local instructors.
Quirky and miscellaneous
Full Circle Gifts and Goods
210 11th St., Huntington
207-522-7868
Unique, socially conscious gifts, many with an attitude. Handmade ceramics that can be customized.
Liz Pavlovic
West Virginia web-based sales
304-282-5440
Email: eliz.pavlovic@gmail.com
West Virginia-based designer. Stickers, magnets, T-shirts and more.
The Captain’s Pineapple
West Virginia web-based sales
Whimsical, handmade and lasered gifts, home goods, art, fashion accessories and more.
Folklore Music Exchange
617 Tennessee Ave., Charleston
304-357-9717
Music instruments, everything from ukuleles and electric guitars to pedalboards and microphones.
Stray Dog Antiques
219 Hale St., Charleston
304-346-1534
Charleston’s very eclectic vintage and antique shop. Special (sometimes one-of-a-kind) items for sale are posted through the store’s Facebook and Instagram account.
Kanawha City Yarn Company
5132A MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
304-926-8589
Email: kcyarncompany@gmail.com
Online: kcyarncompany.com or facebook.com/kcyarncompany
Charleston institution for area knitters and crotchet fans. Kanawha City Yarn Company offers classes for the beginner and supplies for the expert or the newly minted knitter.
The Potted Edge
The Progress Building
418 8th St., Huntington
304-529-7779
Email: info@pottededge.com
Online: pottededge.com or facebook.com/thepottededge
This Gallipolis, Ohio-based store opened its first location in Huntington in 2019. Shop for succulents and other houseplants for your abode. The store features “one-of-a-kind succulent arrangements” along with pottery and other handmade products.
The Boutique Shoppe
151 Main St., Clay
304-893-3415, 304-880-0086, or 304-444-4641
Online: facebook.com/theboutique shoppewv
There’s a lot packed into this small shop featuring the work of three local vendors, including restored furniture, shoes and apparel, home and holiday decor and gifts with an eye toward vintage farmhouse and modern boho styles.
Oddbird Gift Emporium
West Virginia web-based sales
Email: oddbirdbuyer@gmail.com
Online: oddbirdgifts.com or facebook.com/oddbirdgift
Their Capitol Street location has closed, but their unique collection of fanciful and funny gifts are available online. Everything from bath and body products to apparel, household and office goods, all with a little wink and a nudge. Shipping available for online orders.