Shop local: A West Virginia gift guide for safe shopping this season

  • 10 min to read
Shop local: A West Virginia gift guide for safe shopping this season

Shopping local has long been a great way to find unique and personal gifts, perhaps a reminder of home for a loved one who’s moved away or a one-of-a-kind treasure for someone special on your list.

This year, it’s more vital — and more challenging — than ever.

The economy has taken so much of a hit that it’s the rare exception to find a retail store that’s not struggling. And as much as we’d might like to help, and to experience the full glory of the holidays, the COVID-19 pandemic raises concerns for anyone in a high-risk category or with exposure to those who are. Surely the answer doesn’t lie with the big-box stores and all their sophisticated e-commerce sites.

So we at the Gazette-Mail set out to help. We turned to friends, family and colleagues for suggestions as we gathered a list of West Virginia-owned businesses with unique, creative merchandise — and, most importantly — the capacity to offer online shopping. This is by no means a complete list, but it’s a good start.

We hope you enjoy this 2020 West Virginia Gift Guide. May it help make your holidays bright.

Food

20201129-gm-giftguide-mapleinfused-Kenny.jpg

Hill n’ Hollow Family Farm and Sugarworks

Garretts Bend Road, Griffithsville

Online: facebook.com/hillnhollowff andsugarworks

Veteran-owned family farm that specializes in maple syrup production, including flavor-infused syrups: amaretto, cinnamon, vanilla bean and more.

20201129-gm-giftguide-JQDickinson.jpg

J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

4797 Midland Drive, Charleston

304-925-7918

Email: jqdsalt@gmail.com

Online: jqdsalt.com or facebook.com/ jqdsalt

Seventh generation salt makers who create an all-natural, artisanal salt organically gathered from a pristine, 400-million-year-old sea, deep below the Appalachian Mountains. Small batch, hand-harvested, solar-dried salt and salt products.

20201129-gm-giftguuide-holls.jpg

Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates

2001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna

800-842-4512

Email: customerservice@holls.com

Online: holls.com or facebook.com/ hollschocolate

Family-owned West Virginia business that specializes in creating handmade Swiss chocolates based on old family recipes. They offer a range of candies, coffee, cocoa and more.

20201129-gm-giftguide-wvmarketplace.jpg

WV Marketplace

Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston

304-720-2244

Online: capitolmarket.net/vendor/ wv-marketplace/ or facebook.com/ westvirginiaproducts

Curated selection of unique, locally made food and kitchen products. Jellies, sauces, salsa, cookbooks, custom gift baskets and more.

20201129-gm-giftguide-frostmore

Frostmore Farm

14141 Frost Road, Dunmore

304-456-4331

Email: frostmorefarm@gmail.com

Online: facebook.com/frostmorefarm

Pocahontas County maple farm. Certified organic. Order syrup and maple products through Facebook.

20201129-gm-giftguide-swilleddog

Swilled Dog Cider and Spirits

28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract

304-358-0604

Email: info@swilleddog.com

Online: swilleddog.com or facebook.com/swilleddog

West Virginia-based beverage maker specializing in hard ciders, small batch spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails. At least 1% of sales benefit animal causes.

20201129-gm-giftguide-appalachiantea

Appalachian Tea

613 Ohio Ave, Charleston

304-410-0019

Email: appalachiantea@gmail.com

Online: appalachiantea.com, @appalachian_tea on Instagram or facebook.com/appalachiantea

Charleston-based tea room that sells a curated line of loose leaf tea, as well as tea brewing equipment, other tea gifts and accessories. Shipping and curbside pickup available for online and orders by phone.

Clothing and jewelry

20201129-gm-giftguide-teresagaildesigns.jpg

Teresa Gail Designs

Email: teresagaildesigns@gmail.com

Online: teresagaildesigns.com or facebook.com/teresagaildesigns

Handcrafted jewelry and accessories in sterling silver, copper, bronze and brass — inspired by nature, designed, soldered and polished in West Virginia.

20201129-gm-giftguide-initialedlife.jpg

The Initialed Life

Email: hello@theinitialedlife.com

Online: theinitialedlife.com or facebook.com/theinitialedlife

A locally owned monogramming and embroidering company with a wide array of custom monogrammed or embroidered clothing and gifts.

20201128-gm-giftguide-twoeighteen

Two Eighteen

203 W. Washington St., Charleston

304-205-4084

Email: shop@two-eighteen.com

Online: www.two-eighteen.com/ or facebook.com/shop218

A curated collection of women’s modern fashions.

20201129-gm-giftguide-kinship

Kin Ship Goods

613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston

304-346-0326

Email: holler@kinshipgoods.com

Online: kinshipgoods.com or facebook.com/kinshipgoods

West Virginia favorite for cozy apparel, accessories and home goods.

Geraniums Boutique

Geraniums Boutique

1011 Bridge Road, Charleston

304-344-1350

Email: hello@shopgeraniums.com

Online: shopgeraniums.com or facebook.com/geraniumsinc

Women’s apparel, accessories

Modern Daisy

Modern Daisy

418 8th St., Huntington

304-617-7558

Email: moderndaisyboutique@gmail.com

Online: moderndaisy.com or facebook.com/moderndaisyboutique

Women’s clothing boutique. Inclusive sizes and private shopping available.

Otter & Oak

Otter & Oak

302 2nd Ave., Hinton

304-466-4870

Email: otter@mountainplex.com

Online: otterandoak.com, @otterandoakwv on Instagram and facebook.com/ otterandoakwv

Otter & Oak offers apparel and footwear meant to take you “from daytime to playtime,” as well as artisan-made goods and unique gifts.

Personal care

20201129-gm-giftguide-wildmountainsoaps.jpg

Wild Mountain Soap Company

523 Hinkle Road, Fayetteville

304-574-1800

Email: info@wildmountainsoaps.com

Online: wmsoap.com or facebook.com/wildmountainsoapcompany

Artistic, handcrafted bath and body products: soaps, lotions, creams, lip balms and scrubs.

20201129-gm-giftguide-brookstone soaps.jpg

Brookstone Soaps

304-633-8128

Email: brookstonesoaps@gmail.com

Online: brookstonesoaps.com or facebook.com/brookstonesoaps

Handmade West Virginia soaps made with a cold process method using all natural ingredients and a hand mixer. Includes seasonal specialties such as Candy Cane, Christmas Memories, Frosted Cranberry and O Christmas Tree.

20201129-gm-giftguide-silvermarketco.jpg

Silver Market Co. Botanical Eye and Face Serum

Point Pleasant

Online: silvermarketco.com or facebook.com/shopsilvermarketco

Handcrafted skin care products made using 100% natural and raw ingredients, through a process that incorporates Appalachian techniques and a company mission to promote self-empowerment and entrepreneurship throughout the region. Everything from soaps and scrubs to masks and balms.

20201129-gm-giftguide-copy-hermitage-hdfile (copy)

Hermitage of the Holy Cross

505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne

304-849-2072

Online: holycross.org/collections or facebook.com/holycrosswv

This Wayne County-based monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad sells candles and home goods, as well soaps and lotions made using goat’s milk from goats raised at the monastery. Shipping available for online purchases. Available for purchase in other select locations.

Arts and books

20201129-gm-giftguide-ironbeaver.jpg

The Iron Beaver

235 Morris Drive, Montgomery

304-442-4664

Online: theironbeaver.com or facebook.com/theironbeaver

Handcrafted, custom artwork made in West Virginia. Everything from a personalized Tree of Life suitable for hanging to firepits and unique license plates with your school logo.

20201129-gm-giftguide-shessewvain.jpg

She’s Sew Vain

304-249-8289

Email: cassie@shessewvain.com

Online: shessewvain.com or facebook.com/shessewvain

Huntington-area, home-based custom embroidery and vinyl shop whose quilted Christmas ornament was recently chosen by West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice for her official 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament.

20201129-gm-giftguide-thosewhobloom.jpg

Those Who Bloom

230 East Ave., Thomas

info@thosewhobloom.com

Online: thosewhobloom.com or facebook.com/thosewhobloom

Selection of affordable art prints born from original ideas and curated from emerging and established artists.

20201129-gm-giftguide-treenware-Candace.jpg

Allegheny Treenware

1922 South Evansville Pike, Thornton

304-892-5008

Email: wvspooners@spooners.com

Online: alleghenytreenware.com or facebook.com/wvspooners

Company hand-produces wooden kitchen goods — bowls, measuring spoons, cups and more — from West Virginia hardwoods. Each item has been wood burned on the back of the handle, which will include the species of wood, shop signature and the year the piece was made.

20201129-gm-giftguide-artemporium.jpg

Art Emporium

823 Quarrier St., Charleston

304-345-2787

Email: artemporiumwv@aol.com

Online: artemporium.net or facebook.com/artemporiumwv

Home decor, gifts, artwork and custom framing.

Echo-Lit

Echo-Lit

West Virginia web-based sales

304-533-4166

Email: jeanne@echo-lit.com

Online: echo-lit.com or facebook.com/arttoeducate

Modern educational and motivational posters suitable for the classroom, the dorm room or home.

20201129-gm-giftguide-basecamp

Base Camp Printing Co.

613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston.

304-549-9749

Email: emily@basecampprinting.co

Online: Basecampprinting.co or facebook.com/basecampprinting

Letterpress shop, design studio and retail shop offering original design poster prints, cards and more — many West Virginia-themed — using old printing techniques.

Taylor Books

Taylor Books

226 Capitol St., Charleston

304-342-1461

Email: team@taylorbooks.com

Online: taylorbooks.com or facebook.com/taybooks

Locally owned indie bookstore, coffee shop and art gallery, with online book sales now available.

Black Locust Woodshop

818 Lee St. East, Charleston

304-543-9536

Email: blacklocustwoods@gmail.com

Online: @blacklocustwv on Instagram or facebook.com/blacklocustwv

Handcrafted whimsical yet practical pieces made in downtown Charleston, where you can find gifts as small as Christmas ornaments and as large as bookcases and dining room tables. Available for purchase in their downtown store and select locations. Custom orders available.

20201129-gm-giftguide-the redcaboose

The Red Caboose

Heritage Station 210 11th St., Huntington

304-525-7333

Email: raine@visithuntingtonwv.org

Online: shoptheredcaboosewv.com, @theredcaboosewv on Instagram or facebook.com/theredcaboosewv

This artisan center and gift shop features the work of local creatives, which includes locally produced ceramics, Blenko glass, fine art, bath and skincare products, fiber arts, jewelry, Huntington-themed items and much more. Shipping available for online purchases.

20201129-gm-giftguide-blenko.jpg

Blenko Glass Company

9 Bill Blenko Drive, Milton

304-743-9081

Email: info@blenkoglass.com

Online: blenko.com, @BlenkoGlassCompany on Instagram or facebook.com/blenkoglass

Mouth-blown and hand-cast architectural glass and art since 1893. Vases, ornaments, glasses, platters, seasonal items and more.

Activities, adventure, sports

Cale's Gunsmithing

Cale’s Gunsmithing

433 Rocky Step Road, Scott Depot

304-757-6465

Online: calesgunsmithing.com or facebook.com/calesgunsmithing

Custom gunsmithing for the discerning outdoorsman or gun enthusiast.

Adventures on the Gorge

Adventures on the Gorge

219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing

855-379-8738

Email: info@onthegorge.com

Online: adventuresonthegorge.com or facebook.com/adventuresonthegorge

Outdoor adventure center that offers outdoor adventure and accommodations. Fishing guides specializing in smallmouth bass fishing. Full-day and half-day trips available.

Elk Springs Resort

228 Dry Branch Road, Monterville

304-339-2359

Email: elkspringswv@aol.com

Online: elkspringswv.com or facebook.com/elkspringswv

Cabins and rooms, largest fly shop in West Virginia and guided fly-fishing trips for trout on the upper Elk River in Randolph and Webster counties. Half-day and full-day trips available.

20201129-gm-giftguide-thecatfishingduo

The Catfishing Duo

304-972-5803

Online: https://www.facebook.com/The-catfishing-duo-guide-service-LLC-1472453046369154/

Culloden-based outfitter specializing in guided catfish trips on the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.

robtsmith (copy)

Robert’s Running & Walking Shop

607 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston

304-720-2672

Email: robertsrunningshop@gmail.com

Online: robertsrunning.com or facebook.com/robertsrunning

Charleston’s beloved running shop online. Shoes, socks, running apparel for serious distance runners or people just taking their first steps toward fitness.

20201129-gm-giftguide-yogabox

Yogabox

WV-owned web business

304-590-1388

Email: yogaboxusa@gmail.com

Online: yogaboxusa.com or facebook.com/yogaboxusa

Subscription-based online yoga service with new classes monthly. Local instructors.

Quirky and miscellaneous

20201129-gm-giftguide-full circle.jpg

Full Circle Gifts and Goods

210 11th St., Huntington

207-522-7868

noelle@fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com

Online: fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com or facebook.com/fullcircleceramic

Unique, socially conscious gifts, many with an attitude. Handmade ceramics that can be customized.

20201129-gm-giftguide-lizpavlovic

Liz Pavlovic

West Virginia web-based sales

304-282-5440

Email: eliz.pavlovic@gmail.com

Online: etsy.com/shop/lizpavlovicdesign or facebook.com/lizpdesign

West Virginia-based designer. Stickers, magnets, T-shirts and more.

20201129-gm-giftguide-captainspineapple

The Captain’s Pineapple

West Virginia web-based sales

Email: thecaptainspineapple@gmail.com

Online: thecaptainspineapple.com or facebook.com/thecaptainspineapple

Whimsical, handmade and lasered gifts, home goods, art, fashion accessories and more.

20201129-gm-giftguide-folkloremusicexchange

Folklore Music Exchange

617 Tennessee Ave., Charleston

304-357-9717

Email: folkloremusicexchange@gmail.com

Online: folkloremusicexchange.com or facebook.com/folkloremusicexchange

Music instruments, everything from ukuleles and electric guitars to pedalboards and microphones.

Stray Dog Antiques

Stray Dog Antiques

219 Hale St., Charleston

304-346-1534

Online: straydogantiques.com or facebook.com/straydogantiques

Charleston’s very eclectic vintage and antique shop. Special (sometimes one-of-a-kind) items for sale are posted through the store’s Facebook and Instagram account.

20201129-gm-giftguide-kanawhacityyarncompany

Kanawha City Yarn Company

5132A MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

304-926-8589

Email: kcyarncompany@gmail.com

Online: kcyarncompany.com or facebook.com/kcyarncompany

Charleston institution for area knitters and crotchet fans. Kanawha City Yarn Company offers classes for the beginner and supplies for the expert or the newly minted knitter.

The Potted Edge

The Potted Edge

The Progress Building

418 8th St., Huntington

304-529-7779

Email: info@pottededge.com

Online: pottededge.com or facebook.com/thepottededge

This Gallipolis, Ohio-based store opened its first location in Huntington in 2019. Shop for succulents and other houseplants for your abode. The store features “one-of-a-kind succulent arrangements” along with pottery and other handmade products.

The Boutique Shoppe

The Boutique Shoppe

151 Main St., Clay

304-893-3415, 304-880-0086, or 304-444-4641

Online: facebook.com/theboutique shoppewv

There’s a lot packed into this small shop featuring the work of three local vendors, including restored furniture, shoes and apparel, home and holiday decor and gifts with an eye toward vintage farmhouse and modern boho styles.

Oddbird Gift Emporium

Oddbird Gift Emporium

West Virginia web-based sales

Email: oddbirdbuyer@gmail.com

Online: oddbirdgifts.com or facebook.com/oddbirdgift

Their Capitol Street location has closed, but their unique collection of fanciful and funny gifts are available online. Everything from bath and body products to apparel, household and office goods, all with a little wink and a nudge. Shipping available for online orders.

Reach Maria Young at maria.young@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5115 or follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.