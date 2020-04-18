Silver Linings: Quarantining through Sydney’s eyes

Have you ever had a feeling that someone was sitting on your shoulder telling you what to do throughout your day? That little guardian angel who helps you through the day? Well, in my house, her name is Sydney.
My wife, Jessie, and I are both public accountants, and about six months ago, I became tired of our nightly battle over who got to use the office in our house to wrap up the day’s work. Needless to say, she won most of the time. I would move to the kitchen table or possibly the foldout table in the living room and try my best to accomplish my goals for that evening.
We decided that we needed a change. Working from home in the evenings was no longer an occasional occurrence. It has become a part of our workweek and we didn’t like that it separated us into two different rooms.
We ordered two L-shaped desks, pushed them together and voila — we had changed our one-person traditional home office to a two-person workspace. A workspace that any given night has six monitors lit up, two printers going and plenty of coffee.
This workspace, which was perfect for the two of us to push through those evening hours, has now been transformed into our remote offices for the past six weeks, and it’s come with a new boss.
You see, our 5-year-old daughter, Sydney, is now perched at the top of our desk in a new makeshift workspace of her own. She sits in her Captain Kirk-like black chair, which is located over my left shoulder and Jessie’s right. I’m waiting for her to tell me “to boldly go where no one has gone before!” or to “Beam me up, Daddy!”
Sydney sees two parents battling to make it through each day of this quarantine. She knows that her dad has been up since 5 a.m. trying to squeeze in some pre-family hours. He’s fighting to keep his team of accountants productive in a world that has so many new obstacles.
She watches her dad have Zoom video conferences with his staff or some of the nonprofit boards for which he serves. She sees her mom rising above all this cautiously and being her best self as she helps lead her team through a large audit or lead our family of six into lunchtime.
She hears all the calls, sees the financial statements and spreadsheets we work on, and feels the emotions of the day. Sydney is a sponge — nothing gets by her.
By the time all of this is done, Sydney will know more about public accounting at age 5 than most of the college graduates we interview on campus. What an incredible experience this must be for her. This is Take Your Daughter to Work Day every day; and although it can be difficult at times, it’s a tremendous opportunity for her and all of our kids to see how hard their parents are working for them on a daily basis. They see our organization and communication skills and see our leadership skills help us transition through an incredibly difficult time. They see it everyday and it could be a lasting impression.
Sydney loves to ask, “Is today a workday?” when she gets up. The days of the week don’t matter anymore. It’s just “workdays” and “no workdays.”
If it’s a workday, she gets out of bed and makes her way to her captain’s chair as if she’s got a two-page to-do list that she needs to accomplish before a tight deadline. If it’s a “no workday,” she probably rolls over and sleeps in a few extra minutes with her mom.
It’s not all work that Sydney sees. She sees her teenage brother struggling to identify with his new world that doesn’t include sports, going to school or spending time with his friends. She knows that our family would be juggling middle school baseball, coach pitch baseball, travel baseball, all four kids in soccer, flag football, gymnastics, etc. right now.
She knows this was the year that she was going to be able to play T-ball and get to go out on the field after spending many years in the dugout as her dad coached and her mom helped with the concession stand. She knows that joy that that field and all our sports bring to our family.
She also sees a family growing closer together. Spending more time together than we ever have. Her brothers aren’t fighting as much as they used to. They cheer each other on the basketball court or in video games. She even got her 8- and 11-year-old brothers to sit with her and play Barbies for a while one day.
Sydney has become a Dennis Rodman all-time rebounder on our home court. She’s really good at it. She sees everyone helping Mom and Dad out at dinner time and really enjoyed helping her Dad and 8-year-old brother, Carson, make chili the other day.
Sydney, at age 5, keeps her social life moving. She has about a dozen contacts who she FaceTimes with on a daily basis. It might be her friend, Harper, who she asks “How are you doing today?” or it might be one of her grandmas who will tell her a story or ask about the dogs. She receives packages in the mail and even a handwritten letter from her grandpa. She’s runs a pretty tight ship, you see.
Sydney misses her daily routine. She misses seeing her teacher, her friends, and her grandparents. She told her “Tutu” that she wishes she could just touch her. I think those words just about broke that grandmother’s heart. She looks forward to those family outings, going out to eat at a restaurant and dancing to Live on the Levee this summer.
Sydney can’t comprehend all of the struggles and battles that our health care workers are going through right now fighting this horrible virus. She doesn’t understand what “pandemic” or “coronavirus” means. She knows that it’s a horrible disease that is risky to “old people like Tutu” and that makes people wear masks and gloves when we go out. She probably knows more about it than I realize.
Sydney’s beautiful blue eyes have seen so much over the past six weeks in this house. I like to think that some of those memories are positive influences — that silver lining — and will stay with her and help her continue to grow as a stronger young girl. Sometimes we should all take a look through those eyes and see the world as a 5-year-old.