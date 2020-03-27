Silver Linings: Tales of good in the midst of hard times

Every time something really big and bad happens, we hear about West Virginia Strong, and people say things like, “You find out who your friends are in the toughest times.” It’s true that there are often good things that come from bad — but if they happen in a vacuum, without recognition or acknowledgment, then they don’t carry nearly the positive power they might.
With that in mind, we are launching this new “Silver Linings,” a new feature of the Sunday Life & Style section designed to highlight tales of some of the unexpected good things that have come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Has something positive happened to you or someone you know during this challenging time? Send the details along with your contact info to features editor Maria Young at maria.young@wvgazette mail.com.
Here’s a quick list of a few things we’ve heard about:
- The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority waived rent in April and May for several restaurant tenants, including Subway on Summers Street, First Watch and Black Sheep Burrito & Brews.
“The board wanted to be proactive,” said CURA executive director Ronald Butlin. “We know that restaurants and bars are really hurting right now, and we thought that, well, these guys have been good supporters of us for many, many years.”
- Sitar of India offered free lunch to the community last Monday by stepping outside of its doors and making meals available to anyone who showed up.
- Area restaurants are supporting each other through the crisis. Chef Paul Smith reports Sam’s Uptown Cafe bought food for its staff from Smith’s new restaurant, Barkadas, and they returned the favor — with plans to purchase staff meals from other area restaurants in the coming days.
“None of us are making profit,” Smith said. “We are just trying to keep our staff employed and offer a safe and local alternative to grocery stores.”
- Rebecca Urie of Charleston writes that she was recently added to the Facebook group for Kanawha Volunteers of WV Food ER 2020, which aims to help with critical shortages for those in need.
“Over the course of about a week, we have gathered donations of food, supplies and monetary donations, and provided for many families in Kanawha County. Requests pour in daily and we scramble to find the requested items and get them delivered as quickly as possible,” she said. “Some of us are still working in essential positions. Some have been furloughed for the time being. Some of us are having struggles of our own, yet we pull together and take care of our community.”
The real Silver Lining? Urie says through protective masks and gloves, she and other volunteers have formed bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime.
- On the final day her restaurants were open for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, Sandy Call, owner of the Bridge Road Bistro, provided fresh produce to newly laid-off staff for themselves, their families and others in need.
“We brought it out like a large grocery store, set it up in the restaurant, produce, cheeses, dairies, veggies, pre-mixed salads, everything in our coolers. We set it up like an assembly line and had everyone get what they wanted,” she said. “We’ve got to look out for each other during this trying time.”