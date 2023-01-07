Musician Philip Bowen is a West Virginia native who chose to leave his home to find success and raise his family elsewhere, only to appreciate his Mountain State upbringing more and more as time goes by.
Bowen, 38, is also a gifted artist who stuck with his day job while raising three kids, yet gave his musical talent another chance to be heard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and surprisingly found big success on social media.
At the moment, Bowen has 963,000 followers on TikTok, just shy of 1 million; he has more than 70,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his song “Something in the Orange” receiving more than 600,000 listens; and he also has 235,000 followers on Instagram.
What’s more, Bowen won TikTok’s Gamer’s Greatest Talent contest along with its $25,000 in prize money and worldwide notoriety.
Through it all, although he now lives in Michigan, Bowen touts himself as a Mountain State native, saying in his official bio, “Born and raised in West Virginia, Philip Bowen’s uplifting sound is heavily inspired by his Appalachian roots.”
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Bowen will perform on the live taping of the acclaimed radio show Mountain Stage. The show will take place at the Culture Center Theatre at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East in Charleston.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Along with Bowen, Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea will also welcome Donna The Buffalo, The David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players and Lauren Calve. More information can be found at mountainstage.org.
Bowen grew up in Montgomery, West Virginia, down that beautiful corridor where US 60/Route 16 follows the Kanawha River from Charleston to Kanawha Falls, where the famous New River meets the Gauley River.
After graduating from high school, Bowen went to the University of Tampa in Florida, where he achieved a master’s degree in marketing. He moved to Detroit, Michigan, to do marketing work for various companies and start and grow his family.
Yet, simmering just below the surface, Bowen’s love for music persisted, leading him to confront the question: How, at age 38 and with a good job, three wonderful kids and a loving wife, do you tell your spouse, friends and family that you are going to give the music business one last try?
That answer actually came along with the COVID-19 pandemic — a negative event for most that actually provided Bowen with a serendipitous opportunity. You could say he spent the next couple of years making lemons into lemonade.
The pandemic and the resultant response from government not only shut down the live entertainment industry, but it also turned the attention of music lovers to the world of online media and social networks. In this modern digital age, you can broadcast live shows from your home studio and work to grow your audience. That’s exactly what Bowen did with his homebound shows.
Viewers first noticed Bowen’s talents on the fiddle when he began his new musical journey.
“I’m married and have three young kids and for a while, life kind of took over and I was just playing music for fun on the side,” said Bowen. “Then, two-plus years ago, I decided that I wanted to give it one more big try, and it has been a life-changing couple of years with my music taking off. With all of my work experience and educational experience in marketing, I just treated myself like I would treat a client and tried to grow my music career that way.”
Bowen began the push to increase his musical popularity right before Covid hit. During the pandemic, he quickly had to adjust his strategy so that the lockdowns would not stop his musical resurgence in its tracks, and did his best to maintain his trajectory.
“In the middle of 2019, I went to the Getty Music Conference in Nashville with some friends and the whole time I was there, I just kept thinking, ‘Man, I really feel like I’m meant to do this, because I love writing songs and I love playing music,’” said Bowen. “That conference made me want to spend the whole next year of 2020 doing something every day related to music, to see if I could make it happen. I was ending a project management job while working at home, and my wife just had our third child, and I was stressed out. I had lined up a couple of local performances here in Detroit and then Covid happened and the whole world shut down.
“So, I decided to try and keep that promise to myself and try and do my music online. I started doing two- and three-hour live streams on Reddit, TikTok and Twitch, and I built it up one follower at a time. Then, I started to get these really big audience numbers and I began to release my own music.”
Soon, Bowen was monetizing his social media interfaces and increasing his musical profile in organic ways. After his success in winning the Gamer’s Greatest Talent contest on TikTok, he was asked to perform at the prestigious singer and songwriter listening room in Nashville called The Bluebird Café, and now he gets to make his debut on his home state’s cultural treasure, Mountain Stage.
All of this has put Bowen at a crossroads. He has an album’s worth of songs ready to release, but he has to decide whether to put the music out himself — following the lead of successful, self-contained artists like Zach Bryan — or whether he will sign with a record label.
Meanwhile, you can visit Bowen’s webpage at philipbowenmusic.com where, you will see 10 links on his homepage to his various social media websites. There, you can listen to the down-to-earth music of a true Mountain State talent on a host of online outlets.
When you do listen to Bowen’s music, you will be impressed with his fiddle playing. But there is a lot more to his talent than fiddle tunes, as his songwriting is where he gets to truly express the side of his artistry that fits his official description of “vocalist, musician and storyteller.”
The best example of this is his new song called “Anymore.” When you watch the official video of the cut, found on his YouTube channel, you quickly see, hear and learn where his heart is as a performer.
With more than 50,000 views already, the video features a live performance of the song with Bowen singing lyrics such as, “I wear a gold watch handed down from my grandpa, I’ve been blue because it stopped telling time a week ago, I took it in and this old man couldn’t find the parts to fix it, He said, ‘Son, I guess they just don’t make them like that anymore,’ Why can’t the best things last forever, I guess they just don’t make them like they used to anymore.”
When it comes to his artistic motivation and his spirit as a musician, Bowen makes no bones about the fact that West Virginia is the source of it all.
“I think I spent a long time during my college years and afterwards trying to make music that wasn’t me, and I don’t know if I was too young to get it right or whatever,” said Bowen. “But this time around, I’m just trying to do me, trying to write about what I know, and write about what I enjoy singing about. Now, I write a lot of songs about my family experience and where I grew up in West Virginia and what is near and dear to my heart. I try to be genuine when I’m writing songs, in a way that will speak to other people.”
As stated before, the young Philip Bowen had desires to leave the Mountain State and enjoy life elsewhere, and his journey began.
“Like a lot of young people, I wanted to go away to a university and get out there and explore the world, and so I went to school in Tampa Bay, down by the beach, and it was a great place to go to college,” said Bowen. “The thing about West Virginia is that I did not appreciate the beauty in my back yard when I was a kid, because it was all I knew. My wife is from Michigan, and there are places like the Upper Peninsula up there in the north that are gorgeous. But the first time I brought my wife-to-be to meet my family and to see my hometown of Montgomery, she said, ‘You grew up here? This is beautiful.’”
With his Mountain State revelation having happened as he approaches 40, Bowen tries to express the inspiration that was in him all along.
“Now, I feel like the farther I got away and the longer I had been gone, the more nostalgic I felt about West Virginia,” said Bowen. “I think about the pace of life there, and those special times with my grandparents, and now I go to West Virginia as often as I can just to feel grounded and feel at home. It is a good place to be, in general, and to write songs. I love to write in Montgomery. There are three songs on my new upcoming album that I wrote on my parent’s back porch over the summer, when I had time to just sit there and look at the river.”
And so, Jan. 15 will be a full-circle moment of Bowen’s burgeoning career when he gets to appreciate performing live on Mountain Stage, and the special experience of bringing his music back to the home folks.
“I told my parents that playing on Mountain Stage has been a big bucket-list item for me ever since I started making music, and to say it is an honor to do so is an understatement,” said Bowen. “To get the call from Larry Groce and Adam Harris and to get invited to play there is amazing, because not only is it in my home state, but it is kind of in my hometown as well. I’m going to have lots of family and friends there, and I’m just over-the-moon excited about being on Mountain Stage. I can’t wait.”