The Kanawha Kordsmen started in1948, but have been delivering singing valentines for the last 30 years.
“There’s some tears and some laughter and a lot of fun,” said Ron Williams, secretary of the Kanawha Kordsmen and singing valentine coordinator. “Most people, if they know we’re going to surprise somebody, they have their cell phone ready to take a video of it.”
The group offers three different packages:
An in-person quartet for $55 includes a sweetheart song, a silk rose, a personalized card and a box of candy.
A virtual quartet for $45 can be sent to a personal device anywhere in the world, it includes a sweetheart song and a personalized message.
A phone quartet to a home or cell phone, it includes a sweetheart song and a personalized message.
“We’ve had them laughing and crying, and every once in a while, one of them will run away,” Williams said.
A quartet will travel just about anywhere in the Kanawha-Putnam area. The organization sings about 80 valentines each year.
“We sang one to a school teacher one time in front of her class and they were second graders and they just loved it. They went crazy because of course they’d never heard barbershop quartet singing before and they really liked it,” he said.
One time, the Kordsmen went to a house and sang to the wife, walked out and then walked back in to sing to the husband because the couple had unknowingly purchased singing valentines for each other.
The group once sang to a man at an automotive service station.
“He was on one of those rollers that you roll under the car, and he just rolled out from under the car, we sang to him and he rolled back under the car and went back to work,” he said.
This year, patrons can choose to send a singing valentine anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to Tuesday, Feb 14.
To order a singing valentine, send an email to KKordsmen@aol.com, book online or call 304-346-7464 or 304-610-4196.