A 2020 poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Crispy Green found that most people (68%) give up on their New Year's resolution before Feb. 1.
I started learning Spanish on Duolingo about two years ago. Today I have a 329 day streak and almost 20,000 XP (experience points) which are what a user gets when they complete a lesson.
My streak should be longer but I lost it at 286 days during a busy weekend in my life about a year ago. I’m still very far from fluent, but have learned so much about how to keep up a goal that I set for myself.
Here are my six tips for keeping with a New Year’s resolution:
Have a reason. I started learning Spanish on Duolingo because I thought I would work for a newspaper in South Florida when I graduated and Duolingo is free. Some media outlets there require fluency in written and oral Spanish. This is the reason that kept me going for a long time. I recommend that your reason be tied to something other than your health or happiness. For example, if you are losing weight because it will make you think it will make you happier, try losing weight because there is an outfit you want to wear on a vacation or something next year. It will feel more attainable and rewarding because you have an end in sight.
Accountability. I’m not going to lie. The reason I still do Duolingo is because 329 days is too big of a number to give up on now. That number is holding me accountable. I know it only matters to me, but I feel like I have to keep it up. Accountability can come from anything or anyone, except for yourself. Be proud of your progress. For example, if your new year’s resolution is to read more, join a book club.
Set mini goals. Having small goals to meet along the way helps progress feel greater and like it’s moving faster. When I first started, I would write down how many lessons I wanted to complete on Duolingo each week. So if your resolution is to save more money, set a small savings goal for each paycheck.
Make it attainable. I knew I would be able to make progress on Duolingo because it only requires a few minutes of each day. If your goal is to get more exercise this year but you work more than 40 hours a week and have kids at home, don’t try to set an hour aside for exercise everyday. Instead schedule it in shorter increments that you know you can do.
Back it with research. I wish I would have done more research about learning a language before I started. Duolingo is helpful but there is only so much it can do. Things like flashcards and listening to podcasts in Spanish are also helpful. A little bit of preparation can make achieving a goal so much easier. If your resolution is to eat healthier, research what “healthier” actually looks like and how it can work for your lifestyle. Figure out what nutrients you need more of and the best way to get them.