Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The birthday I celebrated yesterday has me at the tail end of my 50s. It doesn’t feel possible to have this many candles on my cake when I’m still so immature.

Yet sometimes, when I stand, my body cracks like a glowstick, although it refuses to actually glow. This, I find disappointing.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller Patton can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you