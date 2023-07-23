Don had just left to go to the laundromat, and I was struggling to emerge from my Nyquil stupor when I heard tires crunching the gravel out front. Living in an old warehouse, surrounded by other old warehouses, generally means we don’t have much traffic, so I wobbled my Medusa-looking sick self out to the porch to see who was there.
Turns out it was a new friend dropping off some Wasabi radishes so hot I could actually taste them, in spite of my cold. Not five minutes later, another recent acquaintance stopped to drop off a book on the best places to kayak in West Virginia.
We’re in our seventh month of living in Hinton, and such kindnesses have become par for our course.
After they left, I plopped down at my desk and opened my screen. Up came a website I frequent. Oddly, the story they were featuring was a woman’s blog about “Why I Really Hate Small Town Life.”
Although the woman, a widow, seemed like a decent person, her views about small town life struck me wrong, especially when I saw how many others in the comment section were piling on, saying small town life was the worst; pitying those not fortunate enough to live in cities, like them.
To summarize the writer’s many complaints, she grew up in what she described as a “declining small town,” and was put off by the lack of opportunities and the mindset of those who proclaimed to love small town life, essentially saying they kept themselves busy pretending to be happy in an environment with little to offer.
She said most residents have been in the area for multiple generations and “a high percentage have never left the state at all, even on vacations.” She poked fun at her hometown’s annual event, where “they bring in artists well past their prime to perform” and seemed to take pride in paying as much for a single cocktail in her city as those in a small town pay for a full meal.
She talked of how big cities offer the ability to see any artist you want and called small towns a “cultural void;” said the most educated members of the community move away, causing the procreation of progressively dumber and more gullible generations.
She rambled about small town home values and drug use and the lack of dining options. About how everyone is all “up in your business.”
By the end of the article, my small-town-loving feathers were thoroughly ruffled. Even though, in all honesty, it took going away to recognize what I left.
When I first moved to Atlanta, I got a long-term temp job in midtown, and I would ride the train to get to my job. Those first few cold winter days when I emerged from the station to that beautiful shining city, I felt like Mary Tyler Moore — like I should be spinning in a circle and tossing my hat. The country mouse was going to be a city mouse!
Except the city doesn’t take kindly to mice. It’s mostly predators that thrive in a city. Assertive, aggressive types. Bold and loud and egocentric.
The people I met in the city were nice enough, but arm’s-length friendly. They seemed thoroughly goal oriented, with those goals involving titles and money. How much they could accumulate. How they looked to others.
I’m not seeing that in my small town. Our friends and neighbors here spend their days tending their land, remodeling their homes, raising their children and grands. They fish and kayak and hike. They are artists and readers and appreciators of nature. Capable of self-entertainment. I can’t speak for all small towns, nor all cities. I’m sure there are good and bad of both, but I don’t like feeling pitied for living where I do.
I choose this. Love this. Appreciate this.
Yes, there are times when I can’t simply drive a couple miles to get whatever random gadget I need, so I just get it online — exactly like city people often do because they don’t want to fight traffic or risk getting car-jacked.
And yes, my favorite performer isn’t going to take the stage at my doorstep. To see them, I’d be forced to travel a few hours to the nearest city. Such torture. The trade-offs are minor. In return, I’m not sitting in traffic for hours, not seeing homeless encampments under most every overpass, and not being treated rudely by strangers because they feel confident that in such a big city, they’ll never see me again.
When we lived in the city, we had less than a half dozen restaurants we frequented. The waitstaff didn’t know us.
In Hinton, we walk in and are greeted with, “How’s Rudy?” or “We missed you at trivia.”
If people are “up in your business,” it’s because they care and are interested.
Which they show by bringing hot radishes and a book to read when you’re sick.