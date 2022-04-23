After the death of my youngest daughter, Camille, I tried a variety of ways to deal with my grief. I read books and articles on coping with loss, attended counseling through hospice, joined a support group for parents who lost children.
In the end, what ended up working best for me was to write my way through it. It was a quiet form of self-examination, a means to figure things out, that I could escape to when needed. It was portable and convenient and private. Maybe a bit lonely at times, but it worked — and it meant I didn’t have to cry in front of people.
I have a problem with crying. I regularly get teary-eyed but have become skilled at stopping myself short of letting tears flow. It stems from a scary single instance, years back, when I had the most incredibly bad day. While I’ll skip a recounting of all that occurred, if I wrote it out as a story and presented it to a publisher, it would be rejected as unrealistic. Days like that don’t exist. Yet I had found myself living one.
So, picture this scene — a middle-aged woman, sobbing, as she sits cross-legged on the scraggly grass of her back lawn, a Muppet-looking dog nervously circling while his two less concerned companions lounge nearby, likely hoping cookies might, at some point, be involved. The woman expects the crying to eventually taper off, the way crying does, but her Tears-On switch was jammed at full throttle. Eventually, she begins to find the situation funny and starts to giggle, so now she’s both laughing and crying. It is the picture of madness.
There are no witnesses, save for the dogs and maybe a rabbit or three. In reality, it doesn’t last all that long, but is frightening enough that in the years following, crying becomes too scary to allow because of the fear this might happen again.
And then came the call. It was not unexpected. It had been 37 days since being told my dad had two weeks to two months. They said it was a gentle passing, sitting in his wheelchair shortly after having finished his lunch. He’d been doing well, up and walking, great appetite, downing as many McDonalds strawberry shakes as he was provided.
The call came when I was at work. I emailed a few coworkers to let them know what had happened and then slipped out, went home and almost instantly fell asleep. It felt as if I had been unplugged. I would wake for minutes, and then knock out again. The service was delayed for a week, and during that time I kept myself so robotically busy there wasn’t time for tears. I shoved thoughts out of my head. Avoided looking at photos. When I was at the store and a new version of one of his favorite old songs started to play, I hurried to the parking lot until I knew it was over.
Dad deserved tears. He was an incredible, admirable man. But his little girl couldn’t shed them for fear they’d not stop.
Rolf Gunther Tauscher is now in a plot not far from Camille. After spending a few days visiting with Mom and my brother and what little family we still have, I flew back to Atlanta on Easter Sunday at noon.
Back in the safety of my own home with my man and our dog and our cat and our squirrel, I began to write my way through it. The tears finally came.
And they finally stopped.