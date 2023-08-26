Even though the sound came from the far-opposite end of the Kroger aisle I was on, the shocking volume still caused me to jump.
It was either a scream, thinly disguised as a sneeze, or vice versa.
“Good Lord, May Belle,” said the woman beside her, who was sliding a bag of Purina into their cart when the nose siren went off. “Glad I’ve got on my Depends.”
“Wish I’d been wearing mine,” said an older gentleman who approached from behind.
This was not, by any means, my first encounter with a sneeze-screamer. There’s a branch on our family tree where they grow. No matter how much time I spend with that tree or if I’m there when pollen is dusting every leaf, I never get to where a sudden shrieking CHOOO! doesn’t cause my heart to skip a few dozen beats.
Since I can’t recall ever hearing a screaming sneeze during church, weddings, funerals, or other solemn events, I suspect it’s not beyond their control.
“When I try to hold down the volume,” said a family offender, when asked, “the sneeze isn’t effective. My nose still tickles.”
Although my own sneezes are fairly quiet, they unfailingly blast forth in pairs. This, too, is believed to be genetic, and many of our family’s non-frightening sneezers rest on this branch. My aunt Wilma’s were the best, as her adorable rapid-fire little sneezes sounded like a children’s train leaving the station. Choo! Choo! Choo! Choo!
There’s a somewhat similar family flaw that mostly afflicts just my daughter and me — hiccups. They hit suddenly and loudly and can frighten us as much as those standing nearby.
They often go on for ages.
Imagine violent, convulsion-like hiccups that continue nearly as long as a Mayfly’s lifespan.
“Try breathing into a bag,” some have suggested upon hearing one of my loud, painful “HEE-EEKs.” When my hiccups continue, they sometimes alter that advice to involve putting the bag over my head.
Occasionally offering to assist.
My daughter and I have worked our way through all the tricks. A spoonful of sugar. Pinching our nose. Biting a lemon wedge. Drinking pickle juice. We try to avoid carbonated beverages and eat slowly and seldom chew gum.
Much of the time, these aren’t full-blown hiccups but a single, powerful heave. Like a sudden and occasionally loud gasping for air. But when these strike my daughter, her “EEP” comes out sounding more like a dog’s squeaky toy than a noise any human would make.
The regulars in our world have become accustomed to our sounds. Newcomers, not so much.
My daughter works in the lab of a beverage manufacturer, where a routine part of her job involves taste-testing drinks. Because most of these drinks are carbonated, Celeste’s every sip is generally followed by one of her frequent and weird-sounding EEPs.
“I hope you don’t mind my asking this,” a new coworker said to her recently, “but do you have Tourette’s?”
Although our hiccups seem less frightening than the reactions caused by our sneeze-screaming relations, I understand how disconcerting such sounds can be.
For years, there was a belief that when a person sneezed, their heart would stop beating for a moment. But it has been proven that isn’t the case.
It’s the hearts of those near the scream-sneezers instead.