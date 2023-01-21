Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hinton dog.jpg

This friendly corgi-chihuahua mix is good for an occasional doggy fix.

 KARIN FULLER | Courtesy photo

If you live in Hinton and this is your dog, I swear I’m not trying to steal him. I just need to borrow him from time to time, when I’m in need of a dog fix.

After so many years of constant canine companionship, this dog lover finds herself struggling. A few months back, my daughter moved into a rental that allows pets, so she repossessed her dog and his cat, who had been living with us. Our squirrel was glad to see them go, but his fearlessness toward dogs makes it unlikely we can bring home another so long as Rudy’s around.

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

