Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about how much our squirrel was enjoying life at the warehouse; how it seemed to be the squirrel equivalent of a kid living at Disney, and how much of my days were spent playing “where’s the squirrel” as I pretended to be unable to find Rudy, even though his hiding skills weren’t that advanced.
I mentioned how, when Rudy got outside in the past, he came back.
But this last time, a week ago Friday, he didn’t.
Don and I had talked about how this day was probably coming, since Rudy seemed afflicted with spring fever in a way we hadn’t witnessed with him in the past. Neither of us was surprised to find Rudy had gnawed his way through weatherstripping on the staircase door, which leads to the upper part of the warehouse where there’s no glass in the windows.
But us not being surprised doesn’t mean we aren’t grieving, or that we didn’t go searching for hours, yelling Rudy’s name until we were hoarse, and explaining to those we met while searching that there’s a semi-friendly, one-eyed squirrel on the loose.
We’ve left his favorite treats outside, continued walking the area, and have posted on a Hinton neighborhood website, but we know the odds of seeing him again are slim.
Neither of us has ever lost a pet before in this way. They’re always with us until the end. This not-knowing business is so hard.
“Rudy seems like a very worldly squirrel,” said my friend, Shannon Simon, in an email. “I imagine he’ll do quite well for himself. He probably has 6-8 lesser squirrels working for him already, fetching him food and water and making him little squirrel toys and crowns to wear. He will be the boss-est squirrel in the hood.”
It’s funny how much her words helped me get to a better place, picturing Rudy meeting a girl, hiring staff. Having a selection of crowns. I like to think he’s living his best life right now, climbing one tree after another, tasting bits of the wild that I had never thought to bring inside and let him sample before.
All this got me to thinking about how different our lives would be without a squirrel in the mix.
We can travel again, even by plane if we’d like. We can once again stay in hotels or with relatives.
There’s the expense of feeding an indoor squirrel a healthy diet, and the extreme mess of a squirrel and their propensity for hiding foods that will rot.
We can have guests far more easily, without arming them with hazelnuts to roll if they preferred not to experience being climbed like a tree.
We can leave doors and windows open again.
We can even add other animals to our home, which we couldn’t easily do with Rudy around.
But most of all, it means that once our warehouse is more livable, Don and I can pursue our wish to become foster parents, which is something we’ve wanted to do for a while yet couldn’t because it would be irresponsible to attempt introducing a child and our squirrel, not knowing whether that child would be in the 13.75% of humans Rudy chose to quickly accept.
So, the call of the wild finally reached Rudy’s number.
We didn’t really want him to answer that call, but he did.
And now, the next chapter begins.
I sent this column to the Gazette-Mail, and then ...It turns out, we’re back to reading that same wonderful chapter. By some miracle, Rudy survived all that time in an area thick with feral cats and hawks and even a pair of bald eagles, returning to our warehouse entirely on his own. He bounced through the open front doors, hungry and tired and in need of affection.
He ate, drank and snuggled, and then ran to his bed. We’ve made peace with the fact that he might leave us again; but for now, he chooses to be with us.
Which is such a compliment.
One we’re going to enjoy as fully, and for as long as we can.