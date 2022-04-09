When my daughter was little, the house where we lived had a four-person hot tub that didn’t work and couldn’t be fixed. One day, upon learning company was coming on short notice, I realized the tub was the ideal place—with its large size and heavy lid (and the assumption that such things are generally filled with water)—where I could quickly stash the equivalent of 300 gallons of rapidly gathered junk from around the house.
Except I failed to consider the honesty of children.
“Want to see where Mom hid all our stuff when she heard you were coming?” little Celeste said to our guests.
On another occasion, when I had more time to prepare, I believed I had scrubbed down every surface, organized every closet, cupboard, and nook, and was ready for the white glove inspection this very particular guest was reputed to give.
Within two minutes of entering my house, she managed to unearth the one place I’d neglected.
“Mind if I warm up my coffee?” she asked, already in the process of pressing the button to open my microwave.
In the split second it took for that microwave door to pop open, I realized this must have been the reason my daughter had, a few hours earlier, chosen to share her knowledge about how SpaghettiOs can form stalactites when a bowl of them explodes.
There was yet another instance when, after agreeing to play hostess for a friend’s Tupperware-type party, I gave my house such a thorough scrub down that I felt completely confident there wasn’t a speck of dust or exploded SpaghettiO to be found.
But at some point in the evening, I noticed two guests glancing upward and sharing a laugh.
I followed their gaze to my ceiling fan.
Where an overzealous spider had created what could best be described as a tapestry connecting the blades.
If I was faster on my feet, I could’ve spun a web of my own about having missed one of our Halloween decorations, even though it wasn’t really the right time of year.
I share these embarrassing recollections because I’m envisioning a fresh episode may be headed my way, as my friend Vicki and her daughter Sequoya are headed to our house for a visit. Our first house guests since well before the start of the pandemic.
When we lived in West Virginia, short- and no-notice company was always a very real threat, and we kept house accordingly. In W.Va., we knew people. Had friends and family nearby. In Atlanta, there’s rarely the threat of someone just stopping over. If someone shows up unannounced at your door, you call 9-1-1.
To say we’ve relaxed our standards is perhaps a bit of an understatement.
There were tapestries. Stalactites.
Clutter.
While most of our house was quickly made company-ready, other sections were more of a challenge, in particular the area claimed by our squirrel. Although Rudy generally has full run of the house, he has his own room — one that was once a garage, converted into my home office/workshop/laundry room. It’s a rugged room that works well for a squirrel.
Since Rudy enjoys digging, we keep planters filled with dirt in his room. Since he enjoys building nests, we supply him with pillow stuffing, tissues, and newspaper. He has branches and antlers for chewing, stuffed animals for wrestling, and a large variety of food to take two bites of before tossing to the floor, burying in his flowerpots, or tucking away to eat later.
While this can be funny to watch, it’s a challenge to find and clean up. Let a few days slide by and there can be an aroma.
It sounds as if I’m placing blame on a mostly innocent squirrel when it’s Don and I who were the chief culprits. We had relaxed our standards during Covid and had to scramble to catch up.
I believe we are ready.
But I’ve believed that before.