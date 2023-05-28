Forty-one years ago this week, Don and I marched together at our high school graduation. Last Saturday, we finally marched down the aisle.
It wasn’t an entirely traditional wedding, as Don’s entrance was to Darth Vader’s theme music and included a dramatic black cape, which he removed with flourish and handed off at the altar to his minion. More conventional music played as my daughter walked with me up the aisle, before she gave me away to the man who first entered her life as her Santa.
It was about seven years ago when Celeste said to me, “You should see what Don is doing these days.” Aside from them exchanging Santa letters when she was small, all she really knew of Don came from what I shared with her over the years. After high school, he and I stayed in touch sporadically and saw each other at class reunions and occasionally had dinner when he was in town, but for some reason, Celeste seemed to attach herself to the idea of him.
He was who she wanted for me.
Smart girl, that daughter of mine.
Although Don and I got engaged early into the COVID-19 lockdown and talked marriage here and there, it wasn’t until we moved back to West Virginia in late December of 2022 that we picked a date. We were home. It was time.
We didn’t give ourselves a lot of time to prepare and our budget was extremely tight, but since I have some experience planning caviar events on bait-shop budgets, the challenge became part of the fun.
The venue was a given, as Hinton’s historic freight depot is catty-cornered from the old warehouse Don and I are renovating into a combination business and home. The beautifully restored depot, owned by the city, is a bargain. (In a fun small-town touch, renting the venue requires going to the city’s sanitation department, where you will encounter Heidi, one of the most pleasant, efficient, and quick-witted city workers I’ve yet to encounter.)
Decorating an old depot was apparently something Don and I had been preparing for, without realizing that’s what we were doing. We both love industrial antiques and have been collecting train memorabilia for decades. The event gave legitimacy to so many of the odd things we’ve carted home over the years.
Our new friend, Kevin Braybon, helped Don build our wedding arch using materials salvaged from our warehouse. Celeste made our table arrangements. The only décor purchases were paper lanterns and flowers.
Don designed the save-the-dates and invitations, which we printed at Staples. We had a Walmart cake and a lot of Sam’s Club food, with many guests adding their own dishes and beverages to the mix.
Since most everyone has a cell phone these days, we opted not to have a paid photographer and instead asked guests to share their photos. The quality of shots we’ve gotten so far is phenomenal, and more come in every day.
In lieu of a guest book, we had a sign-able quilt handmade for us by Vonda Roberts. (Vonda was one of Celeste’s elementary school teachers, and her husband Lee used to work with both my dad and Don’s.) My hair and makeup were done by one of my best friends, Tina Sirianni. Online dress. Amazon shoes. Music by Spotify.
Somehow, our low-dollar day looked and felt like a classy event, and it went off without a single hitch — thanks in large part to all the help from family and friends.
With finances being as tight as they are, I’m not sure we would’ve enjoyed the day quite as much had we spent a small fortune.
So now I’m not only a Karin, but a Patton as well.
A name combination insinuating I’ll not only talk to your manager, but also arrange a court martial.