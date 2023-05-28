Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Forty-one years ago this week, Don and I marched together at our high school graduation. Last Saturday, we finally marched down the aisle.

It wasn’t an entirely traditional wedding, as Don’s entrance was to Darth Vader’s theme music and included a dramatic black cape, which he removed with flourish and handed off at the altar to his minion. More conventional music played as my daughter walked with me up the aisle, before she gave me away to the man who first entered her life as her Santa.

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

