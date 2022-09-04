Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I’m three days post-op as I write this, my right foot wrapped in so many layers of bandages it looks like I’m wearing a football.

There’s a partially empty bottle of pain meds beside me. Pain meds I had insisted I’d never touch.

Stories you might like

Karin Fuller can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you