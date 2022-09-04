I’m three days post-op as I write this, my right foot wrapped in so many layers of bandages it looks like I’m wearing a football.
There’s a partially empty bottle of pain meds beside me. Pain meds I had insisted I’d never touch.
A few years back, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I dropped a 30-pound vice on my toe. It might not have been an anvil made by Acme, but the effect was cartoonish, as my toe turned red and swelled to comical levels, with little lightning bolts of pain radiating from it and an accompanying sound effect that went wah-wah-wah.
But thanks to COVID, the hospitals were only taking life-and-death cases. The toe didn’t qualify, no matter how much it was trying to insist that it did.
A year or so later, when the world began to reopen, I went through all the testing required for someone with some pre-existing conditions to be approved for surgery to have my toe fused. I got the green light right around the time COVID had another big surge of cases, and elective surgeries were back-burnered once again.
Although uncomfortable, the delays ended up working in my favor, as in the interim I gained better insurance and found a phenomenal orthopedic surgeon who specialized in toe fusions as well as Lapiplasty, a new form of 3D bunion correction surgery, which I was in need of as well.
Over the past few years, in desperation, I worked my way through so many surgical alternatives, from silicone wraps and toe sleeves to Velcro torture devices and cortisone injections, but nothing provided any sort of lasting relief. Upon getting X-rayed early this summer, I was told they had seldom seen feet that bad where the person wasn’t using a cane, yet I seldom hobbled. I mostly just muttered pain-inspired bad words under my breath.
Don and I used to spend so much time in the woods, but my bad foot caused our hikes to become shorter and shorter, until they stopped altogether. As much as I dreaded the recovery time surgery would require, including six weeks on a knee scooter, my bum paw was causing me to become to sedentary. It had to be done.
I’ve been lucky with past procedures. Quick recoveries. Minimal pain. I was certain I’d sail through this one as well — so certain that I wasn’t even going to fill the prescription they gave me, but the doctor’s office convinced me it was better to have it and not need it than the other way around. I’m really grateful I did. Even with pharmacological assistance, the past few days have been rough, but I went this whole day without anything stronger than Aleve, so think I’m finally on the other side.
I’m now at the stage of recovery where I’m discovering just how uncoordinated I am, since it seems at every turn, I’m ramming my poor foot into a doorway or snagging the Velcro straps of the boot onto something that ends up yanking my foot the complete wrong direction.
But a few months from now, I’ll be back in the woods again. Boots crunching twigs and fallen leaves.
With no need to mutter pain-inspired bad words under my breath.