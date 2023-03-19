It’s said that opposites attract, yet Don and I couldn’t be more alike. We’re aligned on every front — tastes, beliefs, what we find funny. And fortunately, we both saw the same potential in a vine-covered, windowless warehouse, and we are both willing to live there while fixing it up.
Even more fortunate is that neither of us has an issue with how wildly and randomly our focus might swing.
One day, Don will lead the charge and I’ll follow along, helping empty a section or tear down some vines. The next day, I’ll pass by a baseboard and decide this is the moment that needs to go — along with the surrounding walls and ceiling.
“So, this is what we’re doing today?” Don will ask, already reaching for a prybar of his own. There’s no attempt to redirect toward what wasn’t finished the day before. We just go with the flow.
When we run into something we don’t know how to do, we stop and watch a few YouTube videos. If a task gets too daunting, we may simply shift to a different area instead.
This money pit should be making us panic, especially considering our finances, yet there’s this wonderful peace about us these days.
Years back, in my mid-20s, I thought I knew enough about construction to act as my own subcontractor, naively believing all the building-related books I’d read had me ready to roll.
I quickly discovered there were many gaps in my self-education that only hands-on experience could teach.
It was a such great learning experience, not only for what I picked up about construction, but also for what it taught me about eating elephants. The best lesson happened on a day when everything was looming so large that I actually stumbled backward a few steps and sat down hard on the grass.