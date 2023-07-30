Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hopefully not the last picture.jpg
Hopefully, this isn’t the last picture of Rudy Squirrelianni, whose disappearing act was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Thankfully, some time in nature restored a bit of balance.

 KARIN FULLER PATTON | Courtesy photo

A few hours tubing down a river can fix just about anything.

Well, maybe not “fix.” But certainly help.

Karin Fuller Patton can be reached at karinfuller@gmail.com.

