A few hours tubing down a river can fix just about anything.
Well, maybe not “fix.” But certainly help.
I’ve had a rough run the past couple of weeks, starting with a cold that kept nestling deeper and deeper into my chest, compounded by some unexpected expenses, and culminating with our squirrel deciding he’d like to sample more independence and another taste of outdoors.
As I write this, Rudy Squirrelianni is on Day 6 of his solo adventure. The last time, he returned on the fourth day. We’ve been trying to leave the doors open so he can come back in if he wants, the same way as before, but this is tourist season in Hinton, and when folks see the double doors of a funky old warehouse hanging open, they think it means something new is open for business and wander inside.
On the upside, explaining that the doors are open so a squirrel can return is proving to be an icebreaker, bar none.
Prepared as I believed myself to be for this day, it was a blow dealt while I was already down. Even though I know Rudy is now where squirrels are born to be, and I know he’s shown a pattern of returning, I’m still hurting. I guess maybe not grieving so much as adjusting, but this was the straw that caused the camel to recognize a need for something stronger than funny cat videos.
Like the current of the Greenbrier River, risen just a bit from recent rains.
When our friends Marilyn Wrenn and Stephen Haynes asked if we’d like to take our tubes and head for the Greenbrier River, I jumped at the chance, and the four of us spent a couple hours floating down bathwater-warm water into a setting sun.
Afterward, Marilyn and I rode home in the bed of the truck, wrapped in towels, while the Best of John Denver played on cassette in the cab of the truck.
We smelled freshly mowed hay. Were serenaded by crickets and cicadas and a bullfrog or two.
The time on the water worked so well on my spirits that early the next evening, Don and I tossed our kayaks in the back of the truck and headed for Bluestone Lake, where we paddled to a remote alcove that we had previously only been able to admire from afar. We beached our boats and were exploring the area on foot when the wind suddenly picked up in a way that made waves that were closer to ocean than lake.
By the time we paddled back to the truck, we were soaked, but it was still too pretty out to head home, so we drove through tunnels of trees in Bluestone State Park, past campsites with fires going. The smell of woodsmoke. Fern carpets.
It filled up my senses. Like a night in the forest.
It’s been years since depression affected me the way it sometimes did in the past. Occasionally, I’ll still have a Big Sad settle in for a spell, draped over me like a weighted blanket, but there’s a familiarity to it that didn’t yet exist in my 30s and 40s, when I didn’t know how long its visit would last or if it would ever leave.
It took removing poison people from my life. Changing jobs. Moving. Moving again.
Getting closer to God.
Recognizing the need for nature when times are tough.
And making peace with nature being what our squirrel needed, too.