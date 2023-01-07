“Isn’t that it?” I asked Don, pointing at the sign for Freezeland Mountain Road. It more resembled a driveway than a road, hidden as it was between houses along New River Road toward Sandstone Falls.
Don turned our little Chevy onto the narrow, gravel road that wound up the mountain. A truck might’ve seemed wiser, but we had what we had.
Each time we’re in Hinton, we either start or finish many days by exploring new roads, or revisiting favorites. We had found Freezeland before, a few years back, but it had been raining then, so we made note to return.
It was early and the fog was still thick on the New River, steam rising from roofs. A buck stopped to pose as we snapped pictures of him through the mist. Higher and higher we climbed, until the fog was suddenly below us and the skies were bright blue.
It was Sunday, Jan. 1.
New year. New outlook. Truly new life.
We’re in Hinton now. Not full time yet, but fuller than before, when we were limited to long weekends and the occasional week.
We came up from Atlanta for Christmas, planning to visit Don’s family in Pipestem for a few days before heading to Kent, Ohio, to see my mom, brother, and family there, but Don’s dad’s long descent steepened, so we stayed to his end.
Don’s dad, Lee Patton, had worked with my father, Rolf Tauscher, at Union Carbide/Dow in Institute for many years, where both were chemists. Our upbringings were so similar, and their passings just months apart. As we drove, we found ourselves telling dad stories, even though that had not been the intent of our drive.
Growing up, there was hardly a weekend we Tauschers and our dogs didn’t go on a family hike, often early in the morning. Most of the time, we would just cross the creek behind our house and head through the woods toward the Devil’s Tea Table above Ridenour Lake. Other times, we’d walk the railroad tracks from Nitro to Poca, or Dad would usher us into the car, and we would drive until he spotted a place he deemed worthy of exploring.
My father, a deeply religious man, was the child of missionaries, yet his favorite time for hiking seemed to be Sunday mornings. He called the outdoors his favorite church and would often remark, with awe, about God’s creations as we traipsed through the woods.
Don’s father also enjoyed hiking and camping and drives in the country, and was a man of faith, too. Once, when Don’s siblings were grown and gone, he and his father went camping together at Holly River for a week.
“It rained so much of that week,” Don said. “We had all sorts of weather-related problems we had to work together to solve, plus the two of us were stuck in the tent together for hours on end.”
It could have gone so badly, but Don describes it as a peaceful — almost dreamy — time. And his dad referred to it as his favorite vacation ever.
“That made me feel special,” Don said.
He and I talked about how our dads would have appreciated the roads we were on, the trails we passed and old roads that begged to be explored. We knew both would have stopped, as we did, at the gorgeous old Trump-Lilly Farm, which is now a part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. They would have walked the fields and admired the view.
Would have laughed at the sign on Mill Branch Road warning: “Stop! Road does NOT circle back. 2-wheel drive? You can go down, but you’ll NEVER GET BACK.”
I said my dad would have tried it. Don’s dad would not.
We had started our day with no plan other than exploring some roads. Not realizing that as we did, we were giving ourselves one more ride with our dads.